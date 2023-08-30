PG&E begins shutting off power in some Northern California areas amid wildfire threat

In the first preventive power shutoff of the year, PG&E says it has deliberately cut off electricity to more than 4,200 homes and businesses in Northern California due to high fire danger.

The so-called public safety power shutoff began about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said, affecting eight counties and two tribal areas under a red flag warning due to strong winds and dry conditions.

“The primary period of concern is early Wednesday morning, where wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected to spread southward down the western Sacramento Valley and adjacent terrain,” the gas and electric company said in a statement.

PG&E says another 4,300 customers could be shut off as the utility’s meteorologists continue to assess conditions.

“Only about 4,100 customers had their power turned off early this morning,” said PG&E spokesman Paul Moreno. “The remainder who were notified about a potential PSPS event. The reason for this is because in some areas, the weather has not yet materialized as models forecasted, and we have not turned off power for safety in those areas. We’ll continue to monitor real-time conditions, and keep customers updated.”

The outages as of 10 a.m. have occurred in portions of the following counties:

Butte: 329 customers in the Oroville area

Colusa: 427 customers in the Stonyford area

Glenn: 536 customers in Elk Creek, Willows and Orland

Lake: 56 customers in Lower Lake

Napa: 0 customers

Shasta: 1639 customers in Round Mountain, Montgomery Creek, Igo, Whitmore, Redding and Anderson

Tehama: 1,207 customers in Corning and Flournoy

Yolo: 22 customers in the Capay Valley area, including Guinda and Brooks

Two tribal reservations — the Pit River Tribes in Shasta County and the Grindstone Rancheria in Glenn County — were among the customers who had their electricity severed from the grid to prevent electrical equipment from contributing to a fire.

As many as 791 customers identified by PG&E as medical baseline customers could be affected by the engineered outage, the utility said, though the number of those in the dark was not immediately available.

The Sacramento Valley is under a red flag warning through Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued its first high-fire danger alert of the year, saying low humidity and northerly winds have created critical fire conditions. The area of main concern was along the Valley’s western edge along Interstate 5 corridor, which is the areas targeted in the shutoffs.

PG&E said it anticipates conditions to clear by the end of Wednesday, and crews would then begin patrolling and checking de-energized lines for hazards or damage before restoring power.

Utility officials said power could be restored as early as noon Thursday in some locations.