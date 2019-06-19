PG&E completes safety inspection of distribution infrastructure

FILE PHOTO: PG&E crew work on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise,

(Reuters) - Electric utility PG&E Corp said on Wednesday it has completed visual inspections of about 99% of its distribution infrastructure to provide additional precautionary measures intended to reduce wildfire risk.

PG&E said it has provided the results of the inspections to California Public Utilities Commission and will make the status of the repairs publicly available on its website on or before July 15.

"We've just concluded one of the most advanced inspections of our electric infrastructure in the high-fire threat areas and the number of safety issues we identified is unacceptable," Chief Executive Officer Bill Johnson said in a statement.







(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)