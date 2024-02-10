PG&E employees robbed outside company’s Oakland headquarters

(KRON) — Several PG&E employees were robbed outside the company’s Oakland headquarters on Thursday morning, PG&E and the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

PG&E is headquartered at 300 Lakeside Drive in Uptown Oakland. It is located just west of Lake Merritt, off Harrison Street.

OPD says the victims were sitting in a car when another vehicle pulled up behind them and stopped. One person got out of the second car and took several items while the victims were inside. The suspect took the stolen goods back to their car and drove off.

“The safety of our coworkers and contractors is one of PG&E’s most important responsibilities. PG&E is aware of an incident that occurred Thursday, February 8 involving three employees who were the victims of a robbery. We are grateful to the Oakland Police Department for their swift response and are assisting them in their investigation,” PG&E said in a statement to KRON4.

Employee safety has been a hot topic for Oakland companies given recent instances of crime. Oakland’s Kaiser Permanente urged employees to stay inside for their lunch breaks to protect themselves.

Anyone with information about the PG&E robbery is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3326. An investigation is ongoing.

