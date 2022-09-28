PG&E files to separate non-nuclear generation assets into standalone unit

A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise
·1 min read

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp has moved to separate its non-nuclear generation assets into a standalone unit by filing an application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the utility said on Wednesday.

The company is seeking regulatory approval to sell a stake of up to 49.9% in the new non-nuclear generation unit called Pacific Generation LLC, which would provide a source of equity financing to help PG&E fund wildfire risk mitigation and clean energy investments, it added.

PG&E would maintain majority ownership in the unit.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Foster said the sale of the stake would help the company to make investments to improve the safety and reliability of its energy grid and "help the state achieve its decarbonization and electrification goals despite increasing challenges posed by climate change."

The power company has been blamed for sparking numerous wildfires, including some of the state's most deadly and destructive.

The rate base of the assets proposed to be transferred is about $3.5 billion, which is about 7% of PG&E's total rate base.

The company expects to launch the minority stake sale process in first-quarter 2023 and said the deal would have no impact on PG&E customer bills.

PG&E is expected to file an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in October and expects the deal to close by end of next year.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2019, citing potential liabilities exceeding of tens of billions from major wildfires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Yuan Bears Bet China Is Powerless to Fight the Mighty Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Yuan bears are on the prowl, emboldened by a belief that policy makers in China can do little to battle the surging dollar.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The onshore yuan’s slump on Wednesday to

  • Jefferies beats quarterly profit estimates on lift from merchant banking

    The merchant banking division was boosted by the sale of its wood and lumber products business, Idaho Timber, the bank said. The bank said in July it would reduce the size of its merchant banking portfolio that includes investments in real estate, oil and gas, and other public companies as part of a restructuring. The unit reported a 60% jump in revenue to $397.8 million in the three months ended Aug. 31, Jefferies said, compared with a 32% drop in its crown jewel, the investment banking and capital markets unit.

  • Foresight Partners With Pango To Market Eye-Net Protect Products In Israel

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) subsidiary Eye-Net has signed a five-year commercial cooperation agreement with Pango Pay & Go Ltd. Pango is a developer of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) parking, vehicle, road services, and payment application in Israel. Under the agreement, the parties will cooperate to integrate Eye-Net Protect products into Pango's app as a software development kit (SDK). Eye-Net Protect mobile application provides real-time pre-collision alerts to drivers and

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Decla

  • Advisors, Your Next Job May Be Somewhere Unexpected

    Attention, financial advisors: your next job opportunity in the finance industry could take on a new twist beyond work at a traditional advisory firm. Positions are increasingly available at banks and trust departments as executives look to expand their roster … Continue reading → The post Advisors, Your Next Job May Be Somewhere Unexpected appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Is Increasingly Worried About UK Turmoil, Working With IMF

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is alarmed over the market turmoil triggered by the new UK government’s economic program and is seeking ways to encourage Prime Minister Liz Truss’s team to dial back its dramatic tax cuts.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRu

  • Hurricane Ian: See spaghetti models, path and storm activity for Georgia

    Georgia is in the potential path of Hurricane Ian. Use these maps to track the storm's path and spaghetti models.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Trump’s Truth Social SPAC Changes Address to UPS Store as Investors Pull $137.5 Million

    The company intended to take the former president's social media platform public

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The broader economy might be slowing right now, but this company's trajectory remains firmly positive.

  • 2 Charts That Show When the Stock Market Will Bounce Back

    When the two-year Treasury yield breaks below its 11-week moving average, yields will have made a top. A lot of the downside pressure on stocks will then lift, and the stock market should rally.

  • An Elon Musk superfan made the Forbes 400 list after snapping up Tesla stock during the pandemic

    With a net worth of $7.2 billion, Leo KoGuan outpaces hedge-fund billionaire George Soros and philanthropist Melinda French Gates.

  • How low the stock market could fall and what investors should do, according to experts

    A year of sharp declines for the stock market reversed over the summer, giving stocks a much-needed rebound. The S&P 500 on Monday closed at a lower point than it has on any other day of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, fell officially into bear market territory, meaning it had dropped at least 20% from its most recent peak.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Shares of digital payments platform PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) soared in the early days of the pandemic, but they've tumbled around 71.8% from the high they reached in 2021. Smelling a bargain, Ray Dalio and the fund he manages, Bridgewater Associates, bought up more than 1.1 million shares of PayPal during the second quarter. Dalio is attracted to PayPal as a long-term holding because its ubiquitous payments platform has a strong competitive advantage that should endure.

  • As QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM)) market cap dropped by US$7.8b, insiders who sold US$2.0m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

    Insiders at QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) sold US$2.0m worth of stock at an average price of US$178 a share...

  • 10 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks you should avoid according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Sherry Paul: “It’s a Buying […]

  • Corporate Home Buying Spree Backfires — Is This A Sign That Michael Burry's Predictions Are Accurate?

    Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, corporations thought they hit the jackpot. Not so long ago was 2021, and the galaxy in question was the United States of America. Institutions discovered a niche market that produced reliable, incredibly high yields. The market was real estate — single-family homes to be exact. They got a small taste early in 2020, taking advantage of some of the consequences families faced in the early stages of the pandemic. Institutions entered the rental market,

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Prediction: These Will Be Some of the Best-Performing Stocks In 2023

    The technology sector has been crushed this year, but here's where to look for growth as we roll into 2023.