PG&E Foundation donates thousands to food banks, distribution centers

Sep. 13—The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The PG&E Foundation) recently announced that it will be providing $775,000 to local food banks, Meals on Wheels programs, and tribal organizations to help feed individuals and families struggling with food insecurity.

The foundation, which is an independent nonprofit organization separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation, stated that its total contribution is equivalent to approximately 3.87 million meals and that its funding will support 13 food banks serving 16 counties in PG&E's North Valley & Sierra Region. Among those receiving funds are three agencies serving the Yuba-Sutter region and Colusa County. — Gleaners Food Bank, Inc. in Yuba City received $13,645 — Agency on Aging Area 4 (Meals on Wheels) received $10,000 — Community Action Agency of Butte County/North State Food Bank, which serves Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Plumas and Sierra counties, received $56,190

When determining grant amounts, the foundation said it considered county poverty and unemployment levels in accordance with the California Department of Social Services' formula to promote equity among counties with higher needs.

"PG&E's generous donation will allow CAA Butte's North State Food Bank to leverage additional resources and expand our capacity enough to double the amount of food we provide to our extensive network of food pantries in Butte and surrounding counties," said Timothy Hawkins, CEO of Community Action Agency of Butte County Inc. & North State Food Bank. "Community collaborations like these are key to improving the economic security and well-being of our struggling neighbors, creating more opportunity for everyone to thrive, achieve and enjoy life. Together we are helping people and changing lives,"

While California produces nearly half of the nation's fruits and vegetables, according to the California Association of Food Banks, on average one in five residents don't know where their next meal will come from. This is equivalent to approximately 8,000,000 people in the state, including communities of color who can face even greater levels of hunger.

"We're so grateful for local food banks and food distribution organizations for their ongoing work fighting hunger in our hometowns," said Joe Wilson, PG&E's North Valley & Sierra Regional vice president. "Thanks to all of our partners for their unwavering dedication to providing a necessary and critical safety net and helping families put food on their tables."

In total, $234,835 was doled out to nonprofit community organizations in PG&E's North Valley & Sierra Region. Along with food banks that serve Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties, the following food banks also received funding: — $10,000 to Chico Meals on Wheels serving Chico, Durham, Magalia and Paradise — $37,600 to Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano — $17,355 to Food Bank of El Dorado serving El Dorado and Alpine countries — $10,840 to CalFL/Food Bank of Northern Nevada serving Lassen and Modoc counties — $11,420 to Food Bank of Nevada County — $14,235 to Placer Food Bank — $20,000 to Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services — $13,295 to Mercy Foundation North in Shasta County — $11,365 to Tehama County Gleaners — $8,890 to Yolo Food Bank

In addition to supplying grants to local food distribution organizations, The PG&E Foundation will be supporting next year's California Association of Food Banks' (CAFB) "Food ACCESS" conference in May 2024. This event brings together stakeholders in food and health-hunger relief services focused on an equitable statewide safety net with the goal of ending hunger in California.

The PG&E Foundation and PG&E are reported to be longtime supporters of CAFB and county food banks, together contributing more than $4 million over the past five years.

"While the pandemic may be behind us, food banks continue to respond to an ongoing hunger crisis and we are grateful to PG&E for their continued partnership with us and our member food banks when it's needed most," said Stacia Levenfeld, CEO of the California Association of Food Banks. "We are excited for PG&E to again be the presenting sponsor of our Food ACCESS conference and grateful that their support will establish scholarships, better enabling attendance by smaller food banks. We believe access to food is a basic human right and, collectively, we will explore and address ways to make that right a reality for all Californians at Food ACCESS 2024."

PG&E currently has agreements with 25 local food banks in high fire-risk areas to provide food replacement during and up until three days after a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). These PSPS events may be called when dry, windy weather is forecast and PG&E foresee the need to turn off power to help prevent wildfires. PG&E said that it understands that food loss is challenging for customers and sees its partnerships as a means of providing a solution.