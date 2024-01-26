PG&E foundation offers STEM scholarships to area youth

Jan. 25—Area students pursuing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines are now able to apply for PG&E Corporation Foundation scholarships worth as much as $10,000, officials said this week.

Through its Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, officials said the PG&E Foundation will provide $350,000 in total funding for 60 scholarships in the amounts of $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 awards for eligible students. The program was designed to give students in California an opportunity to learn and succeed in higher education and support students who have made an impact in their community or who have overcome personal challenges, officials said.

"The PG&E Corporation Foundation is honored to help students as they pursue their dreams of becoming future scientists, innovators and engineers who give back to our state and communities and lay the critical building blocks for our clean energy future," Carla Peterman, PG&E Corporation executive vice president, corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer, and chair of the Board of The Foundation, said in a statement. "For more than 10 years, we've been assisting students and their families who may be struggling to afford the cost of higher education — and there is no greater pride than seeing our young people blossom and thrive in their academic endeavors."

According to officials, the PG&E Foundation added a new $5,000 scholarship that grew the scholarships' reach to 20 additional students — up from 40 to 60 students.

"In 2022, responding to a trend in applications from students admitted to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), eligibility expanded to students planning to attend HBCUs anywhere in the United States, in addition to California colleges and universities," officials said. "Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded $7.1 million to accomplished students based on a combined demonstration of community leadership, personal triumph, financial need and academic achievement."

Those who would like to apply for a scholarship can do so at tinyurl.com/25a3xspw or www.pge.com. The deadline to apply is March 15 with scholarships set to be awarded by August.

"Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need," officials said. "Students must pursue qualifying degrees in STEM disciplines including engineering, computer science/information systems, cybersecurity, environmental sciences, math and physics."

According to PG&E, scholarships are open to the following: — High school seniors or graduates — Students who have received a GED certification — Current undergraduate students — Non-traditional students or military veterans returning to school or pursuing their first undergraduate degree — Applicants must live or be a dependent of a resident in PG&E's service area in Northern and Central California; plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2024-2025 academic year; and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California or HBCU.