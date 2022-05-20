PG&E power outage affects 980 customers in SLO County. Here’s where

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A power outage affected 980 customers in Atascadero and a couple in other parts of San Luis Obispo County on Friday, according to Pacific Gas & Electric’s online outage map.

The outage was unplanned and began around 3:27 p.m. on Friday, according to the PG&E website.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, 979 customers in Atascadero were still experiencing the outage, as one customer had regained power.

In addition to the widespread outage in Atascadero, one customer in Morro Bay and another in Oceano were still without electricity.

Spectrum internet is experiencing a related outage.

Electricity is estimated to be restored around 6:30 p.m. Friday.