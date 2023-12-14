PG&E pushes for additional price hikes

(KRON) — Pacific Gas & electric is asking for yet another rate hike.

Last month, the California public utilities commission approved an increase in monthly bills that would add about thirty dollars for gas and electricity users. Now the utility company is back to the table asking for more money that would impact customers.

PG&E filed an application to the California Public Utilities Commission on Dec. 1. It lays out why the utility company says it needs $2 billion from rate payers. They claim it is for safety reasons. However, critics say this is just the latest example of the company gouging Californians.

“This is outrageous to have this again on top of that increase puts $30 on our bills,” Mark Toney, executive director of TURN, watchdog agency The Utility Reform Network.

Toney is not holding back on his perspective of PG&E saying it needs more money.

“This would put $12 on top of the $30,” Toney said.

Just last month – the CPUC approved PG&E’s request to bump rates they say needed to fund undergrounding of electric lines to decrease wildfire risk. That hike starts in January.

In this latest application before the CPUC, PG&E says it needs additional funding to manage its wildfire risk mitigation work.

In a statement to KRON4, PG&E said, “The wildfire mitigation and catastrophic events application is an annual request to recover a portion of the costs associated with wildfire mitigation, catastrophic events such as wildfires and storms, and other activities related to safety that are incurred beyond. These costs do not include instances where PG&E equipment was found to have caused a fire.”

However, Toney says in addition to putting another financial burden on customers, PG&E in this case is also asking for this rate hike to be on a fast track.

“They want rate payers to pay for something that has not even happened,” Toney said. “That should not be happening.”

Toney says the agency is working with legislators on ways to put limits on price hikes from PG&E.

