As PG&E Is Remade, Will Wildfire Victims Be Left Behind?

The remains of a washer and dryer can be seen at the back of a home that succumbed in 2018 to the Camp Fire wildfire, in Paradise, Calif., Oct. 5, 2019. (Salgu Wissmath/The New York Times)

SAN FRANCISCO — After a succession of devastating wildfires in the last four years, tens of thousands of Californians — many with broken spirits, many homeless — may now lose out on compensation from the company that was to blame.

A deadline for victims to file claims is less than three weeks away. About 30,000 have done so with the help of lawyers, along with 1,500 acting on their own. But the deadline could pass without claims from as many as 70,000 others eligible for compensation.

They include Steve Kane, who fears he would take away money from those needing it more, and Kelly Boyer, who says he can’t prove the value of all his losses when the town of Paradise was destroyed last year.

The filing deadline, part of the bankruptcy case of Pacific Gas & Electric, California’s biggest utility, is the victims’ chance to piece together at least parts of their shattered lives. The stakes are high: If people like Kane and Boyer do not file claims, investors in the utility — whose equipment has been blamed for several major fires — will retain that much more.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in January as it amassed billions of dollars in potential liability for years of wildfires. It has set a target of $8.4 billion for payouts to wildfire victims, while pledging that all court-approved claims from victims will be honored.

“PG&E remains focused on doing right by the customers and communities we serve,” Andrew Castagnola, a PG&E spokesman, said in a statement. The utility says it has mailed 6.2 million claim forms to possible victims of about two dozen fires, calling attention to the process through websites, email, social media, and radio and television ads.

But some lawyers for wildfire victims say the utility’s bankruptcy proceeding has been used to prevent as many people as possible from filing a claim.

“They wanted to use the bankruptcy rules to their benefit to limit their liability to victims,” said Mike Danko, a lawyer in the Bay Area who represents about 4,000 victims from fires in 2015, 2017 and 2018. He said the Oct. 21 deadline for claims was unduly rigid and was meant by PG&E “to end up with a smaller number.”

Many wildfire victims are still displaced, sometimes living in tent cities or on the streets, often confused about the convoluted claims process and traumatized by their losses. Their failure to come forward could benefit PG&E and its investors.

“There are probably thousands, if not tens of thousands, that have had some impact from these Northern California fires that are not going to seek anything from PG&E,” said Cecily Dumas, a lawyer for the Official Committee of Tort Claimants, a group appointed by the court to represent all wildfire victims in the bankruptcy.

“If people choose not to file claims in the PG&E bankruptcy case,” she added, “at least they know they can.”

Weighing a ‘Moral Dilemma’

Eleven months after a 100-year-old utility tower is suspected of sparking California’s most devastating wildfire, known as the Camp Fire, Kane barely recognizes his quiet corner of Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills north of Sacramento.

The beauty of the roomy lots and old-growth pine trees that lured the retired contractor and his wife from the high desert outside Los Angeles have been replaced by trailers, scorched basketball hoops and the skeleton of a former hospital.

After a long week in limbo last November with other evacuated members of their family, the couple learned that a guesthouse, a workshop and nine other structures on the property had burned — and that insurance covered less than half the approximately $250,000 in damage. But the main house survived, and after a brief attempt at selling the property, Kane, 61, threw himself into scrubbing away ash, installing a water purification system and salvaging the property.

He did not, however, file a claim against PG&E for the roughly $150,000 in uninsured losses.

“Every time I’ve got to deal with it, it just brings me back to what I don’t really want to think about anyway, you know?” Kane said. “When I’m working on my house, I’m not thinking about those problems.”

Before he was asked whether he planned to file a claim, Kane said he was unaware he could do so without a lawyer. He said he was unsure whether he had received forms from PG&E to file a claim by mail.