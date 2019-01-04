PG&E seeks to make changes to its board

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, the electricity provider in the northern California region ravaged by a deadly wildfire, said it was searching for new directors at its holding company and its utility subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

The fire broke out on the morning of Nov. 8 near the Northern California mountain community of Paradise, sweeping through the town and killing at least 86 people in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history. PG&E had reported equipment problems near the origin of the fire around the time it began.

PG&E faces billions of dollars of potential liabilities related to the wildfires if an investigation determines its equipment caused them.

PG&E, whose shares have lost nearly half of their value since the wildfire, said it is working with a leading search firm to identify new directors and is interviewing several candidates.

A company spokeswoman said no decision has been made on whether to increase the size of the board or to replace existing members.

The company also said it has formed a special board committee that includes independent experts to advise on wildfire safety best practices. PG&E is reviewing structural options to implement necessary changes to its current safety measures.

"The committee is also assessing the additional operational changes proposed by management to enhance safety as PG&E prepares for the 2019 wildfire season," the company said.

Earlier last month, the California Public Utilities Commission opened a proceeding to consider penalties against the company, ordering immediate action against the utility for falsifying safety documents for natural gas pipelines.





(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)