PG&E settles Dixie Fire lawsuit with DAs in Shasta County and four others

The Shasta County District Attorney, along with officials in four other North State counties, announced Monday that they have reached a settlement with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. over the utility firm's responsibility for the 2021 Dixie Fire.

The consortium of district attorneys also includes Plumas, Lassen, Tehama and Butte counties.

The civil prosecution settlement requires PG&E to make payments by this summer to people who lost their homes in the Dixie Fire and to continue making extensive improvements in their infrastructure throughout the North State.

The settlement also requires PG&E to pay back nearly $30 million to local charities and organizations involved in providing assistance after the fire.

And the judgment mandates oversight by the district attorneys though the creation of an independent five-year safety monitor, which will give assurances to the public that PG&E will live up to its promises, the officials said.

PG&E must also pay penalties and costs of the investigation to the DA's Offices, which cannot be recoverable through imposing customer rates.

“I fully support this joint settlement of the Dixie Fire damages," Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett said.

Shasta County’s criminal case against PG&E for their actions causing the Zogg Fire remains pending, said Bridgett.

The consortium of district attorneys filed a civil rather than criminal complaint in Plumas County Superior Court accusing PG&E of unlawful business practices. After negotiations with PG&E, a stipulated Final Judgment was filed on Monday that resolved the case.

The DAs noted the civil judgment allowed more flexibility in demanding changes in PG&E’s safety practice and in obtaining rapid restitution to those who lost homes and property in the Dixie Fire, while putting the company on essentially a five-year probation.

The DAs stated it was decided to pursue the Dixie Fire as a civil prosecution rather than a criminal prosecution to maximize the return to the fire victims rather than to seek criminal penalties. The DAs noted that the maximum criminal fines possible in the Dixie Fire, which caused no deaths, was only $329,417.

The North State DAs said the settlement was part of a larger settlement involving the Sonoma County District Attorney’s settlement of the 2019 Kincade Fire, which also occurred Monday in Sonoma County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: PG&E settles California wildfire suit with Shasta, Plumas, others