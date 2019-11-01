PG&E and Southern California Edison have turned off power to minimize fires. It hasn't worked. What will?

SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric may get to share the title of California’s Public Enemy No. 1.

The embattled energy giant has been repeatedly castigated by the public and government leaders for its role in the state’s devastating wildfires the last three years, and for its clumsy attempt at preventing them this fall with mass power outages.

But PG&E is not alone, and recent developments may shift some of the finger-pointing to its brethren downstate, especially Southern California Edison.

The energy provider for approximately 15 million people confirmed Wednesday it had an active transmission line near the spot where the Easy Fire ignited early that morning in Simi Valley, promptly spreading over several hundred acres and threatening the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

That came a day after SCE acknowledged its equipment “could be found to have been associated with the ignition of the Woolsey Fire,’’ the November 2018 inferno that charred close to 100,000 acres of Ventura and Los Angeles counties and destroyed more than 1,600 structures.

Last year, SCE took responsibility for accidentally setting off the 2017 Thomas Fire, which consumed almost 282,000 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and destroyed more than 1,000 structures.

This week, a broken tree branch that hit a line operated by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power – which services more than 4 million – was blamed for starting the Getty Fire, which has burned 12 homes and forced thousands out of their houses.

So, despite the repeated Public Safety Power Shutoffs that left millions of Californians in the dark through parts of October, residents still can’t be certain they won’t get an emergency call to flee immediately because of a fast-approaching blaze.

Such was the case for many Sonoma County residents when the Kincade Fire broke out Oct. 23, at a time when PG&E had implemented the second of its four preemptive blackouts.

There are indications the massive blaze, still burning in Northern California but now 65% contained, was ignited by a malfunction in a PG&E transmission line that was still energized.

Michael Young, who leads the management of wildfire models in North America for the global firm Risk Management Solutions, said he sympathizes with the difficult choices utility companies are facing, and the reality that in some ways they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t.

Young cited research that showed 84% of wildfires are caused by human activity. It’s not clear what percentage of that figure can be attributed to energy-company equipment, but data provided by Cal Fire shows fires started by power lines spiked from a five-year average of 296 to 408 in 2017, the highest increase in any category of fire causes.

“We do know vegetation hitting power lines and causing breaks does cause sparks,’’ Young said. “And if you can’t fix all the lines and protect them all from high winds, then you have to do something like shut the power out, right? Do I think it’s the right long-term strategy? Obviously not. You’ve got to get those power lines buried. You have to eliminate that risk.’’

Industry analysts say the risk has increased because of the combination of climate change – higher temperatures and lower humidity – with more houses being built in fire-prone areas and a since-discarded forest-management approach that did not allow for natural burns to clear away underbrush.

Undergrounding distribution lines would be very expensive, as much as $3 million per mile according to PG&E’s calculations, compared to $800,000 per mile overhead. That extra cost would obviously by passed along to customers.

Young, who has led studies of insurance-mitigation programs in Florida, pointed out several communities in areas vulnerable to hurricanes opted to invest in undergrounding power lines to better withstand such storms.

A sign at the entrance of the drive-thru at Starbucks warns customers the store is closed due to a power outage in Paradise, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2019. The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. cut power to 17 counties in Northern California to help prevent wildfires caused by downed power lines.