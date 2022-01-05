PG&E Started California’s Second-Largest Wildfire, State Says

(Bloomberg) -- Californian investigators said a power line owned by PG&E Corp. started the second-largest wildfire in the state’s history.

The Dixie fire last year was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines west of Cresta Dam, The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said in a statement on Tuesday. The July blaze torched nearly 1 million acres and destroyed over 1,300 structures, it said.

The result of the probe is the latest blow for embattled PG&E, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 after agreeing to settle damage claims from previous wildfires. The company had said that it was likely liable for the Dixie Fire and in November estimated that it would take a $1.15 billion loss from the blaze.

PG&E didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

