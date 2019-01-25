PG&E Stock Soars 50% as Investors Brush off Bankruptcy Concerns

By CCN.com: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) recently floated the notion that it will probably be filing for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal calls this the first “climate change bankruptcy.” The company may be liable for billions in damages from recent wildfires in California.

California’s fire agency found in June that PG&E’s equipment was to blame for at least 17 wildfires in 2017. Since then, the company has been the subject of public scrutiny. In response, the company has committed to increasing its fire safety programs, writing:

Given the continued and growing threat of wildfire, PG&E is evolving and expanding our Community Wildfire Safety Program as an additional precautionary measure following the 2017 and 2018 wildfires to further reduce wildfire risks and help keep our customers and the communities we serve safe.

On January 16, Wells Fargo downgraded PG&E stock (NYSE: PCG) to a target of $10. Argus believes the stock will hit $0, while Morgan Stanley is maintaining its target of $13 on the stock. After late-week trading, Morgan Stanley seems closest to the mark.

Read the full story on CCN.com

.