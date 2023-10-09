PG Sittenfeld: What to know about former Cincinnati City Councilman's sentencing Tuesday

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will be sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

Here's what to know:

Who is P.G. Sittenfeld?

Sittenfeld, 39, was elected to Cincinnati City Council three times, and before being indicted in 2020 was widely considered to be the frontrunner to become the city's next mayor.

He's grew up in Cincinnati, the youngest of four siblings in a prominent family. His sister is novelist Curtis Sittenfeld, who is the author of six bestselling books.

What did P.G. Sittenfeld do?

Federal prosecutors said Sittenfeld accepted bribes in various meetings with undercover FBI agents who were posing as developers of a Downtown building at 435 Elm St.

At one of the meetings, which took place in a Downtown penthouse apartment, an undercover agent offered $20,000 for a deal in which Sittenfeld would provide a veto-proof majority on city council in support of 435 Elm St.

Sittenfeld responded: "I can sit here and say, I can deliver the votes."

A month later, in December 2018, Sittenfeld received the money as donations to his political action committee, in the form of four, $5,000 checks from different limited liability companies.

What happened at P.G. Sittenfeld's trial?

In July 2022, former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld was convicted of bribery and attempted extortion involving $20,000 he solicited and accepted to his political action committee.

What has P.G. Sittenfeld been doing since his trial?

Since then, Sittenfeld has been challenging those convictions. Soon after the verdicts, his attorneys alleged juror misconduct because a juror posted on Facebook during the trial, complaining about fellow jurors.

His attorneys also have asked the judge overseeing the case to throw out the convictions, but in April the judge affirmed the convictions.

Who is the judge?

He will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole in federal court in Cincinnati. Cole was nominated for the bench in 2019 by former President Donald Trump.

What is the potential prison term?

Prosecutors have asked for a sentence between 33 and 41 months in prison.

Sittenfeld's attorneys have asked for a sentence that includes no incarceration. They suggested community service and/or a year of house arrest.

But if Cole does decide to send Sittenfeld to prison, his attorneys say the sentence should fall somewhere between 15 and 21 months, based on how they calculated federal sentencing guidelines. His attorneys also have asked that Sittenfeld remain free while he appeals his conviction.

