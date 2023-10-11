PG Sittenfeld pleaded to a judge to spare him prison: 'I've grown and changed a lot'

Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld made plenty of speeches during his nine years on Cincinnati City Council, but none of them as important or impassioned as the plea he made for his freedom Tuesday in federal court.

Dressed in a blue suit, noticeably thinner than when he was convicted on federal corruption charges 15 months ago, Sittenfeld walked slowly to the front of the courtroom to address the judge.

Already almost 200 people had written letters to U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole pleading for leniency. Now, it was Sittenfeld's turn.

“This is a very daunting day for me and my family and everyone who loves us,” Sittenfeld said.

What followed was a tearful plea to be given probation, not prison time, an admission that he might have been "too ambitious" in his political career, and a long pause that brought everyone in the packed courtroom to the edge of their seats.

But there was never an apology for the crimes or the words “I’m sorry.” Sittenfeld maintains that he did nothing wrong when he accepted campaign contributions in exchange for supporting development projects, a notion a jury rejected when it convicted him on charges of bribery and attempted extortion.

Yet Sittenfeld did speak of his “deep responsibility and contrition” in his remarks to the judge. Upon reflection, Sittenfeld said, he realized he was “moving too fast.”

“I wish I had slowed down,” he told Judge Cole.

Sittenfeld, at 27, was the youngest person ever elected to Cincinnati City Council in 2011. He was hailed as a promising up-and-comer and widely predicted to be Cincinnati's next mayor before he was arrested in November 2020, derailing his political career.

“The person I was when this case began is not who stands before you today,” Sittenfeld said. He got married to Dr. Sarah Coyne and they have two young sons together. He has spent time since he was convicted volunteering and being a father.

“I’ve grown and I changed a lot, most of all in the role of husband and father,” Sittenfeld said. The tears and a pause followed, prompting tears from many in the courtroom who had come to support him.

“Most of all I hope for an outcome today that lets me stay present for Sarah (his wife) and the boys.”

He added that he wanted to be “a source of kindness in a world that needs more of it.”

Cole sentenced Sittenfeld to 16 months in prison but delayed the start of that sentence to give Sittenfeld the chance to ask an appeals court if he could remain free while he appeals his convictions.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: PG Sittenfeld: What did former Cincinnati councilman say in court