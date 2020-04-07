PGA golfer Jeff Sluman gets same price he paid for Florida town home

Nothing gained, nothing lost for golfer Jeff Sluman in Florida’s Delray Beach. Records show the PGA Tour veteran has sold his waterfront town home in the area for $3.65 million, or the same price Sluman paid for it in 2017.

One of 10 residences nestled in the Seagate Yacht Club enclave, the sleek home opens directly to the marina and Intracoastal Waterway. The exterior draws the eye with four front-facing balconies, a glass garage and crisp shades of white and gray.

Four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a handful of living spaces lined with hardwood fill out the 4,486-square-foot floor plan. The living room, dining room, lounge and master suite all open to balconies. The chef’s kitchen adds a wine cooler.

An elevator and three-story staircase navigate the bright interior, which ascends to a spacious rooftop deck with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Down below are a swimming pool, covered patio and small turf lawn.

Nicholas Malinosky of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Pamela Stolle Agran of Lang Realty represented the buyer.

Active since the ‘80s, Sluman has racked up 18 professional wins — including six on the PGA Tour — over the course of his career. The 62-year-old won the PGA Championship in 1988 and placed second in the U.S. Open four years later.