PGA golfer Jordan Spieth says it's "impossible" not to think the Saudi-backed LIV series led to changes to the PGA tour.

PGA golfer Jordan Spieth says it's "impossible" not to think the Saudi-backed LIV series led to changes to the Professional Golfers' Association of America tour.

This is what Speith said ahead of this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta: “Well, I think it’s certainly, it's impossible to not think that that was a catalyst for, for continuing to want to make sure that that are the players that we have on the PGA tour now stay on the PGA tour.”

He also questioned, “Would this have gone that direction this soon?” and continued by answering his hypophoric question: “Maybe not. But I to say that it wouldn't happen in general, I'm not sure but I think that that's certainly has been a catalyst for looking at the product as a whole and figuring out how to how to make it the best it can possibly be.”