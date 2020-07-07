PGA pro and kids among victims in Idaho plane crash, cops say. Here’s what we know

A PGA golf professional and two of his children were among the eight killed when two airplanes collided over a lake in northern Idaho on Sunday, officials said Tuesday.

At least eight people, including three children, were killed in the crash in Coeur d’Alene, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said. Six of the bodies have been recovered, officials said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified five of the six passengers who were on board one of the planes. Two people who were on board the other plane have been identified, but their names have not been released until family is notified, according to officials.

“The plane was piloted by Neil Lunt, a 58-year-old male from Liberty Lake,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Also in the plane was passenger Sean K. Fredrickson, a 48-year-old male from Lake Oswego, Oregon, a 16-year-old female, an 11-year-old male and 16-year-old male. The juveniles listed are the children and stepchildren of Sean. There was another male on the plane that has yet to be identified, however Detectives are currently working on that.”

Fredrickson was the president of the Pacific Northwest PGA section, the PGA said.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our friend and President Sean Fredrickson yesterday in a plane crash in Coeur d’ Alene,” the PGA said. “Sean was an incredible father, husband, PGA Professional, mentor, and leader. There are never words to communicate the pain of such a loss. Whether through prayer or quiet reflection, please hold Sean and his family in your hearts.”