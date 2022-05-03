PGA Tour heads to TPC Potomac for Wells Fargo Championship
USA Today's Adam Schupak looks ahead at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour which is being hosted for the first time at TPC Potomac.
Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship as he returns to competition for the first time since his runner-up finish at the Masters.
TPC Potomac is stepping in to host this week's Wells Fargo Championship. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)
Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world this week and how you can watch.
Report: A company working with the PGA Tour is also negotiating with the LIV Golf Invitational series.
Overlooked on the list of top players who registered for the PGA Championship without knowing if they will be at Southern Hills was Harris English. English has been taking long walks with his Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to build up stamina and has started hitting short irons under the watch of Justin Parsons, his swing coach. The plan at this point is to return at the PGA Championship, which runs from May 19-22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Rory McIlroy's deal is for for clubs and golf balls, which he has used since 2017.
How impactful were Phil Mickelson’s controversial comments last February about the PGA Tour and its Saudi-backed rival league? According to Greg Norman, very.
