PGA Tour heads to TPC Potomac for Wells Fargo Championship

STORY: On Tuesday, the European Commission was expected to finalize a ban on buying Russian oil in an effort to squeeze Moscow's war chest. The U.S. Congress is considering a $33 billion military aid package, and the United Kingdom this week vowed an additional $375 million in defense assistance. Ambassadors from EU countries will discuss the proposed oil sanctions when they meet on Wednesday (May 4).In his address, Zelenskiy thanked the Albanian government for its military help, sanctions against Russia, and care for Ukrainian refugees.Members of the Albanian parliament were seen giving Zelenskiy a standing ovation.Since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 , bombardments have flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than five million to flee the country.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.