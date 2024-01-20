PGE makes ‘significant progress’ restoring power following freezing rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland General Electric said they’ve made “significant progress” in restoration efforts following severe winter weather events that occurred this past week.

The most recent bout of freezing rain and windy conditions that affected parts of the metro area occurred Thursday night into Friday morning. As of Saturday morning, PGE said they have been repairing damage and “restoring power to over 37,000 customers.”

That’s only a fraction of the total customers who got their lights turned back on since last Saturday’s initial winter storm, with PGE saying in a release that “about 300,000 customers” have had restored service.

Expert: Trees fall for several reasons, can be saved

“Damage and outages remain as crews work to access and repair all areas where trees, limbs and debris took down powerlines or crashed into poles, especially in the SW Portland and Beaverton neighborhoods,” the release said.

As of just before 10 a.m. Saturday, over 11,000 customers in the Portland metro region remained affected by outages, according to PGE’s website.

The company said crews would be working Saturday to make “tough repairs,” with the goal of restoring all customers to full power.

Refunds being issued for ‘Lion King’ cancellations in Portland

“We will focus on restoring power to customers experiencing long duration outages, while continuing to prioritize public safety. With the continued progress and improving weather conditions, we expect most customers to be restored by end of this weekend,” PGE said.

Though the company’s goal is to restore most everyone’s power before the weekend’s conclusion, they said there remain “variables that impact restoration times.” However, they said they would share estimated times of completion when available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.