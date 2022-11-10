PGF Capital Berhad (KLSE:PGF) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in PGF Capital Berhad's (KLSE:PGF) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PGF Capital Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = RM12m ÷ (RM274m - RM32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

So, PGF Capital Berhad has an ROCE of 5.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.9% average generated by the Building industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of PGF Capital Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PGF Capital Berhad Tell Us?

PGF Capital Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 215% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, PGF Capital Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 177% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

PGF Capital Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

