PGG Wrightson Limited Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW) last week reported its latest full-year results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were NZ$848m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at NZ$0.30, an impressive 38% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

See our latest analysis for PGG Wrightson

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Taking into account the latest results, PGG Wrightson's two analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be NZ$856.3m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 35% to NZ$0.20 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of NZ$849.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of NZ$0.23 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at NZ$3.03, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues to the end of 2022. Historically, PGG Wrightson's sales have shrunk approximately 8.9% annually over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.7% per year. Although PGG Wrightson's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is still expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for PGG Wrightson going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PGG Wrightson (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions — what that tells market historians

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Must-Buys Right Now

    Wall Street has entered a troublesome stretch and an array of factors are impacting the market. Thus, it's wise to invest in dividend players like Vector Group (VGR) & Redwood Trust (RWT) now.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Thailand CBDC Trial to Test Use as Cash Substitute

    The CBDC will be used for "cash-like activities within a limited scale," such as paying for goods and services.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 83% to 116% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Famed investor Benjamin Graham once made an interesting observation: "In the short term, the market is a voting machine; but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Put another way, a stock's price on any given day is heavily influenced by its popularity, but the underlying fundamentals ultimately matter more over time.

  • Zambia Election Euphoria Fuels Kwacha’s World-Beating Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s kwacha extended its gains versus the dollar, making it the world’s best-performing currency since Hakainde Hichilema was announced the winner of the Aug. 12 presidential vote. The kwacha has appreciated by 7.8% this week to 17.92 per dollar, the best performance out of more than 140 currencies tracked by Bloomberg globally and on track for the strongest close since May 2020. The southern African nation’s $1 billion Eurobonds due 2024 advanced for a fourth straight day to

  • Options Trader Takes Massive Position In Virgin Galactic Stock: Where Is It Headed?

    On Aug. 12, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Investments dumped $300 million worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock. The billionaire said the proceeds from the sale would go toward helping his other businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day prior to Branson selling 10,416,000 shares of his space tourism company, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and gave a $25 price target. Although Unity23 is expected to fly t

  • This Is the Only Chinese Stock I Would Buy Right Now

    111 (NASDAQ: YI) is a severely undervalued telepharmacy that is rapidly expanding across all of China. It is quite obvious investors are heavily discounting its potential as part of a broad sell-off in Chinese stocks due to fears of regulatory crackdowns. 111 is currently the biggest telepharmacy in China, surpassing both Alibaba Group Holding subsidiary Ali Health and JD.com's JD Health International.

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.