PGG Wrightson Limited Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW) last week reported its latest full-year results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were NZ$848m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at NZ$0.30, an impressive 38% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, PGG Wrightson's two analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be NZ$856.3m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 35% to NZ$0.20 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of NZ$849.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of NZ$0.23 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at NZ$3.03, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues to the end of 2022. Historically, PGG Wrightson's sales have shrunk approximately 8.9% annually over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.7% per year. Although PGG Wrightson's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is still expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

