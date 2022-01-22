PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Most readers would already be aware that PGG Wrightson's (NZSE:PGW) stock increased significantly by 31% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study PGG Wrightson's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PGG Wrightson is:

13% = NZ$23m ÷ NZ$174m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of PGG Wrightson's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, PGG Wrightson's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.7% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that PGG Wrightson's net income shrunk at a rate of 34% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared PGG Wrightson's performance with the industry and found thatPGG Wrightson's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.5% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if PGG Wrightson is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is PGG Wrightson Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 155%,PGG Wrightson's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for PGG Wrightson.

Additionally, PGG Wrightson has paid dividends over a period of eight years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 90% over the next three years. However, PGG Wrightson's future ROE is expected to decline to 9.2% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about PGG Wrightson. In spite of the high ROE, the company has failed to see growth in its earnings due to it paying out most of its profits as dividend, with almost nothing left to invest into its own business. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that analysts are forecasting a slight improvement in the company's future earnings growth. This could offer some relief to the company's existing shareholders. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

