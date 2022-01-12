‘Who Is This?’: Phaedra Parks’ Latest Pics Have Fans Comparing Her to These Bravo Stars

Phaedra Parks‘ physical appearance left fans scratching their heads on Jan. 9 after photos of the star began circulating on social media.

In the Instagram post, Parks wore all black, including a long-sleeved blouse and a buttoned-down skirt, as she was modeling clothes for fashion designer Mariyon from his ELEVATION XII clothing brand.

Phaedra Parks’ fashion post caused a frenzy on social media after she looked unrecognizable to some fans. @flyydotcom/Instagram

When one of the images from Mariyon’s upload was reposted on The Peach Report Daily, an entertainment blog site, fans immediately flooded the comment section.

The remarks consisted of many proclaiming who the attorney looked like more, her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate Cynthia Bailey or “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb. An individual even went as far as to claim that Parks looked like a combination of both women.

“I thought it was Quad for a quick sec.”

“Chile I didn’t know who this was. Lol I was so confused. I thought it was Quad at first.”

“My mind went from Cynthia to Quad to who is this?”

“Girl why I thought this was Cynthia.”

“It’s giving Phaedra Bailey!”

In addition to the comparison comments, others brought up how unrecognizable Parks looked. One wrote, “Harpo, who dis woman?!” Another said, “That’s not Phaedra.”

An Instagram user wondered how Parks is able to look like other people. They stated, “How is she managing to look like everyone but herself?”

This isn’t the first time that Parks was mistaken for another celebrity. In December, fans mistook the former reality star for singer Mary J. Blige. Despite the comparison, there was no particular reason offered for it by those who who claimed to see similarities between Parks and Blige.

Parks, who was getting ready for the holidays by uploading Christmas-themed posts, was wearing a semi-sheer cutout dress donned with dangle earrings and white heels in the Dec. 20 upload that made some viewers compare her to Blige. To top it off, she captioned the image three white heart emojis.

