‘Phaedra, Is That You?’: Phaedra Parks Leaves Fans Stumped Over ‘Filtered’ Photo

Phaedra Parks seems to have undergone a radical transformation since her days on reality TV. Now sporting a blond wig, a newly cinched waist, a smaller derriere, and a noticeably lighter complexion, many are wondering if the woman in these new pictures is the same lady that they fell in love with on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Over the past month, with the exception of a few video clips of her appearance on the ALLBLK streaming service series “Covenant,” fans have noticed that the “Queen of Shade” is changing before our eyes.

Phaedra Parks shows off new look. @phaedraparks/ Instagram

Dressed in a colorful flowing robe, matching bottoms, and a burgundy tank, she posted a series of three images on November 24 that show off her new look during a recent trip to Dubai.

In the post in question, Parks wrote , “With age, comes wisdom. With travel, comes understanding. ~Sandra Lake.”

In another post, she captioned, “Thank you @rafflespalmdubai for showing me the #Dubai chapter. Thank you @hazelbaby for making sure my visit was perfect! I love you

��

@bscopetv & @christos_tsif you are the best

��

Outfit: @bfyne”

While she seems to have hoped to inspire people with quotes from great thinkers like the African theologian St. Augustine, Sandra Lake, or Ricky Skaggs, her followers were more distracted (or enchanted) by her new look.

Fellow former housewives Gretchen Rossi and Tamra Judge from the Orange County installation of the show both commented on one picture, approving the new look. Rossi said Parks looked “gorgeous,” while Judge said she was “simply the best.”

(L-R) Phaedra Parks difference of appearance photos stemming from July to November. (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

Producer Jazze Pha gave her the thumbs up, by posting four flames and a “c’mon sis!!!”

In other comments, people wondered who they were looking at.

“Phaedra is that you chile?”

“You are pretty without the filters.”

“She looks so different from what I remember, cute, but so different.”

“With age comes too much airbrushing! Look good through!”

Regardless of her new look, Phaedra Parks continues to captivate audiences. One of the most popular characters on the “RHOA” show, she is sure to bring in the ratings on the new housewife spinoff following the “Ultimate Girls Trip,” that filmed in Turks and Caicos earlier this year with Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, former housewife Cynthia Bailey, and others.

If you thought she was a gag on the Atlanta-based series, you are in for a treat with the new show. When talking about the Housewives spinoff to Atlanta Black Star, Parks said that it is “classic housewives: fashion, foolery, fun, tears, fights, everything.”

Leaving fans with one promise, “It’s gonna be awesome.”

Before the new Bravo show, her fans can catch her on the “Covenant” series currently showing on the ALLBLK streaming service.

