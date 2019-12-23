Phanfone approaches landfall in the Philippines with wind, rain into midweek

Satellite animation of Tropical Storm Phanfone approaching the Philippines on Monday night, local time. (CIRA/RAMMB)

A tropical low drenched parts of the southern Philippines in recent days and Tropical Storm Phanfone is expected to bring more heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding.

The Japan Meteorological Agency named the storm Phanfone on Sunday morning, local time, as it strengthened to a tropical storm. In the Philippines, the storm is known as Ursula.

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Phanfone just east of the Philippines on Monday night, local time.

Phanfone will continue to track to the west-northwest through the middle of the week, tracking on a collision course with the central Philippines.

Landfall is currently forecast for late Tuesday afternoon, local time, in Samar as a strong tropical storm. There is a chance that Phanfone may reach typhoon status prior to making landfall in the Philippines.

Visayas and southern Luzon will be at risk for multiple days of locally heavy rainfall which may result in travel disruptions and flooding problems. There will also be an elevated risk for mudslides in areas of rugged terrain.

Far northeast Mindanao will also be at risk for local flooding from downpours.

Damaging winds will be possible near and just north of the storm's track as it slices across Visayas from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Manila is forecast to avoid any significant impacts from Phanfone. Gusty showers are possible during the day on Wednesday.

Improving weather is expected across all of the Philippines on Thursday as Phanfone tracks into the South China Sea.

The storm will more than likely encounter hostile conditions with high wind shear that possibly cause it to dissipate by the weekend, with no further impacts to land.

A period of more tranquil weather across the West Pacific basin is expected to follow in the wake of Phanfone.