'The Phantom of the Opera' extends its long Broadway goodbye

MARK KENNEDY
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The masked man of Broadway is going out strong.

“The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — has postponed its final performance by eight weeks, pushing its final curtain from February to April after ticket demand spiked. Last week, the show raked in an eye-popping $2,2 million with a full house.

The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will now play its final Broadway performance on April 16. When it closes, it will have played 13,981 performances.

“We are all thrilled that not only the show’s wonderful fans have been snapping up the remaining tickets, but also that a new, younger audience is equally eager to see this legendary production before it disappears,” lead producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement.

Producers said there would be no more postponements. “This is the only possible extension for the Broadway champion, as the theater will then be closed for major renovations after the show’s incredible 35-year run.”

Based on a novel by Gaston Leroux, “Phantom” tells the story of a deformed composer who haunts the Paris Opera House and falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s lavish songs include “Masquerade,” ″Angel of Music,” ″All I Ask of You” and “The Music of the Night.”

The closing of “Phantom” would mean the longest-running show crown would go to “Chicago,” which started in 1996. “The Lion King” is next, having begun performances in 1997.

Broadway took a pounding during the pandemic, with all theaters closed for more than 18 months. Some of the most popular shows — “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked” — have rebounded well, but other shows have struggled. Breaking even usually requires a steady stream of tourists, especially for the costly “Phantom,” and visitors to the city haven't returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ Broadway’s Longest-Running Musical, Extends Final 2023 Run

    The smash Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will now run through April following an uptick in interest and ticket sales

  • ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ Gets Two-Month Broadway Reprieve, Sets New Closing Date

    Broadway’s long-running The Phantom of the Opera, which has enjoyed a big box office upswing since announcing in September that it would close on February 18, won’t be making its exit quite so soon. Producer Cameron Mackintosh has given the show an eight-week extension, with a new closing date of April 16. Phantom‘s box office […]

  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Hits New 52-Week Low

    Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) last week sold off to a new 52-week low at $2.45 before buyers took it to just slightly higher. Based in Philadelphia, the company specializes in “the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls,” according to its website. Earlier in November, CEO Joseph Coradino advised investors that the real estate investment trust (REIT) plans to explore a merger or a sale. In the most recent quarterly update, funds from operations show a lo

  • WHO Renames Monkeypox Virus, Citing Fears of Racism

    The WHO announced that it will be renaming monkeypox as “mpox” moving forward due to fears that the original name could be misconstrued as insensitive and racist.

  • Prince William Is Officially on TikTok

    It's for a good cause.

  • Peru opposition lawmakers launch third impeachment attempt against Castillo

    Peru opposition legislators on Tuesday presented another impeachment motion against President Pedro Castillo, the third formal attempt to oust the leftist leader since he took office last year, calling him morally unfit for office. The impeachment attempt comes amid escalating tensions between the two government branches. Castillo has said the legislature is attempting a coup d'etat against him while opposition lawmakers say he is trying to illegally shut down Congress.

  • Study: U.S. gun death rates hit highest levels in decades

    The U.S. gun death rate last year hit its highest mark in nearly three decades, and the rate among women has been growing faster than that of men, according to study published Tuesday. The increase among women — most dramatically, in Black women — is playing a tragic and under-recognized role in a tally that skews overwhelmingly male, the researchers said. “Women can get lost in the discussion because so many of the fatalities are men,” said one the authors, Dr. Eric Fleegler of Harvard Medical School.

  • Kentucky AG avoids talk of more exceptions to abortion ban

    Kentucky's attorney general stood firmly behind the state's near-total abortion ban Monday, saying he promotes Kentucky values “without fear or favor" though the Republican gubernatorial candidate stopped short of saying whether he supports adding more exceptions to the ban. At a news conference, Daniel Cameron refrained from commenting on calls for the state to include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, avoiding a subject that has divided Republicans nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court gave states the authority to determine abortion law themselves. Cameron, one of many Republicans gearing up to compete for the chance to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in his bid for a second term, also proceeded with caution when asked about former President Donald Trump’s recent dinner with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist.

  • Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup

    Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match against Portugal or its second game against South Korea. Kudus scored twice, including the go-ahead goal after the South Koreans evened the match in the second half, and Ghana staved off elimination with a 3-2 victory on Monday. Mohammed Salisu also scored for the Black Stars, who were disappointed after a close 3-2 opening loss to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal and were in need of points against South Korea for a chance to reach the knockout round in Qatar.

  • Blinken to announce help for Ukraine's power transmission on Tuesday - U.S. official

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday will announce new assistance to help restore Ukraine’s power transmission ability in the face of Russian attacks targeting the country’s energy grid, a senior State Department official said. Blinken arrived in Romania on Monday evening ahead of a meetings with NATO allies and foreign ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies. Ukraine's foreign minister told some NATO diplomats visiting Kyiv earlier in the day that transformers were the biggest element of the country's power infrastructure that needed to be restored.

  • Pilot and passenger rescued after plane crashes into power lines

    The plane took off from Westchester County Airport and crashed Sunday evening in Maryland.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'disgusted' by the Balenciaga holiday ad campaign that's been accused of sexualizing minors

    Kardashian, who has previously been featured in Balenciaga ad campaigns, said she remained silent to speak to the company before making a statement.

  • Judge rejects Trump immunity claim in suit stemming from 2020 election

    Civil rights groups and three Michigan asked the judge to allow them to file an amended complaint against Trump.

  • NASA's Artemis 1 mission has gone as far as it will go

    NASA’s Orion spacecraft is halfway through its 26-day flight to the Moon and back, on an uncrewed mission designed to prove the vehicle can safely carry astronauts on a future mission.

  • Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick Returning to Select Theaters for Limited Time

    Top Gun: Maverick is returning to theaters this Friday for two weeks, then it will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting Dec. 22

  • Rumors of Belarus joining Ukraine war is Russian intimidation, says Ukrainian intelligence official

    Rumors of Belarus joining Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine is being spread on purpose, as fake reports like that play into Russia’s hands, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said on Ukrainian television, the agency's press service reported on Nov. 28.

  • Tiger Woods withdraws from Hero World Challenge with foot injury

    Tiger Woods said he still plans to play in The Match and at the PNC Championship with his son later this month.

  • Wired headphones are making a comeback, and Apple's best-selling pair is on sale for just $18 on Amazon for Cyber Monday

    This deal won't last long.

  • 2023 Porsche Macan Review: The little SUV to buy when you love to drive

    For those wanting a small SUV that doesn’t drive like a small SUV, the 2023 Porsche Macan is the best place to start if you’ve got the cash needed for its admittedly steep entry point. All of those sensations say you should be in a Porsche sports car, which is pretty cool when you’re just driving the kid to school or going to Target.

  • Did Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Add GoBots to the MCU? Plus, Get the Skinny on 'Swole Groot'

    The following contains spoilers of a sort from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, now streaming on Disney+. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special sent Mantis and Drax (played by MCU vets Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista) on a Yuletide mission to Earth, where no sooner had they set foot on Hollywood Blvd. […]