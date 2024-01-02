Phantom of the opera impresario: Lord Lloyd Webber was haunted by poltergeist

Lord Lloyd Webber said of the poltergeist: 'It would do things like take theatre scripts and put them in a neat pile in some obscure room.' - Rii Schroer

He is probably best known for his hit musical The Phantom of the Opera, but Lord Lloyd Webber has disclosed that in real life he shared his home with the poltergeist of Eaton Square.

The composer has told The Telegraph that a mischievous spirit took up residence in his London home, where it would delight in making piles of paper that he would find in unexpected places.

He eventually called on the services of a priest to gently persuade it to leave the 19th-century property in Belgravia.

Lord Lloyd Webber mentioned the poltergeist when he was asked by The Telegraph whether any of the theatres that he owns are haunted.

He said he had never seen a ghost, before adding: “I did have a house in Eaton Square which had a poltergeist.

“It would do things like take theatre scripts and put them in a neat pile in some obscure room. In the end we had to get a priest to come and bless it, and it left.”

If Lord Lloyd Webber’s house was indeed visited by a poltergeist, he appears to have been lucky in avoiding the more malevolent behaviour often attributed to them.

The name translates as “noisy spirit”, and legend has it that they can throw objects across rooms, bite people and even start fires.

Families living in Borley Rectory in Essex, famed as Britain’s most haunted house until it was demolished in 1944, reported stones and bottles being thrown by a poltergeist, while in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada, a celebrated poltergeist was said to have stabbed a woman in the back in 1879.

History of theatre hauntings

Although Lord Lloyd Webber has never seen a ghost, many other people working in theatres claim that they have, including Sir Patrick Stewart, who said that he saw a figure when he was onstage with Sir Ian McKellen during their 2009 performance of Waiting for Godot at the Haymarket Theatre in London.

Sir Cameron Mackintosh, who has worked with Lord Lloyd Webber on some of his biggest hits, told The Telegraph that on the opening night of Miss Saigon in 1989 he felt a presence on the stage before the show at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which the theatre manager attributed to the theatre’s resident spook, the Man in Grey.

Three years earlier, The Phantom of the Opera opened at His Majesty’s Theatre, where it went on to become the West End’s second longest running musical. The phantom of the title is not a ghost, but rather a composer with a disfigured face who hides himself from society beneath the Paris Opera House.

If Lord Lloyd Webber did come across a ghost in his house, there are plenty of famous former residents of Eaton Square who it could have been.

Neville Chamberlain, the former prime minister, lived at No 37, and his foreign secretary Lord Halifax lived at No 86.

The actress Vivien Leigh lived a few doors down at No 54 and the actor Rex Harrison lived at No 75.

Another former prime minister, Stanley Baldwin, once lived at No 93; Diana Mitford, the socialite who married Sir Oswald Mosley, was at No 2, while residents who are still with us include the Duchess of York and the hedge fund manager George Soros.

The square is also a favourite location for fictional events. In Henry James’s novel The Golden Bowl, Adam Verver and his wife live in the square, as do the Harcourts in Anthony Trollope’s novel The Bertrams, while the Bellamy family of television’s Upstairs, Downstairs lived just off the square in Eaton Place.