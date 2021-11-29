Shkreli, former company ask judge to find no wrongdoing in Daraprim lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli exits U.S. District Court after being convicted of securities fraud, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Martin Shkreli, in jail on an unrelated matter, his former company Vyera Pharmaceuticals and others asked a judge Monday to find that they broke no laws in their handling of the drug Daraprim, which saw its price increase by more than 4,000% in one day.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit in January 2020, alleging that the company that Shkreli once ran protected its dominance of the drug by restricting distribution to ensure generic drug makers could not get the samples needed to bring out a cheaper version of the drug. The company, formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals, also prevented potential competitors from buying an ingredient, the FTC said.

Daraprim, which is used to treat toxoplasmosis, saw its price go from $17.50 per tablet to $750. Toxoplasmosis is a common parasitic infection that generally causes serious problems only if the infected person has a weakened immune system.

In a filing on Monday, the defendants said that the FTC had failed to prove that the company hurt competition, since another drug -- Bactrim -- was also an effective treatment for toxoplasmosis. They also argued that other companies had been able to buy the key ingredient, pyrimethamine, contradicting an FTC allegation.

The government also failed to show that the defendants made any ill-gotten gains, they said in the filing.

Trial in the case is set to begin on Dec. 14 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Southern New York.

Shkreli, who is due to be released from prison in October 2022, became notorious when he sharply raised the price of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim while chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals.

Shkreli had been convicted in August 2017 of cheating investors in two hedge funds he founded, and trying to prop up the stock price of biotechnology company Retrophin Inc, which he once ran.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Truck driver charged with manslaughter in crash that killed SLO cyclist

    The District Attorney’s Office says the driver committed an unlawful act, but “without malice.”

  • Singer Ari Lennox detained in Amsterdam after confrontation

    Investigators were questioning Lennox over possible threats made to the staff member and security officer. They did not share the alleged threats.

  • Biden says U.S. is prepared for Omicron variant

    As scientists study the Omicron variant, President Biden strives to show he can still control an evolving pandemic threat.

  • Most of Rehoboth Sunglass Hut's glasses, cash stolen in burglary: Police

    Delaware State Police are investigating a burglary at the Rehoboth Beach Sunglass Hut.

  • Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman, 21, arrested for DUI weeks after domestic violence arrest

    Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over the weekend, four weeks after he was arrested for domestic battery.

  • What Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel said about Tiyon Evans' decision to transfer

    Tiyon Evans has rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns with Tennessee football.

  • Supply Chain Chaos Sparks Fried Chicken Shortage at Japan Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- As Americans celebrated Thanksgiving with turkey prices at record highs, another poultry dish that’s a beloved holiday tradition could be in short supply: fried chicken in Japan.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransConvenience stores in Japan like 7-Eleven and FamilyMart are running low on fried chicken for their holiday platters due to plant closures in Thailand, one of

  • Regeneron Pharmaceutical Stock Sees Composite Rating Move Up To 96

    On Monday, Regeneron Pharmaceutical got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating from 94 to 96.

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals' stock jumps following new analysis of its potential Covid-19 drug

    A new analysis compared the Radnor firm's potential treatment to other therapies now being used to treat Covid-19.

  • Merck (MRK) COVID Pill Less Effective in Final Study, Stock Down

    Merck's (MRK) new data from a phase III study shows its COVID-19 antiviral pill is less effective than previously reported.

  • France beefs up anti-smuggling agency after migrant deaths

    France will double the staff of the agency in charge of fighting smugglers after 27 people died trying to reach Britain in an overcrowded boat last week and will talk with Britain about how best to stop migrants from undertaking such dangerous Channel crossings, a French official said Monday. Speaking after a defense council meeting, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the anti-smuggling office will be redesigned next year to work in the same way as against drug traffickers. As France and the U.K. accuse each other of not doing enough to tackle the problem of migrant smuggling, Darmanin also said the French government is open to holding discussions with British authorities to try and stop the Channel crossings.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hands reins to technology chief Agrawal

    Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is stepping down from his role and Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will now lead the company, the social networking site announced on Monday. The appointment of Agrawal, a 10-year veteran of Twitter, marks an endorsement of a strategy the company previously laid out to double its annual revenue by 2023 and also indicates an increasing focus on Twitter's long-term ambition to rebuild how social media companies operate. Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, is leaving after overseeing the launch of new ways to create content through newsletters or audio conversations while simultaneously serving as CEO of his payments processing company Square Inc.

  • U.S. steps up search for Omicron variant in domestic COVID-19 cases

    The United States is enhancing its COVID-19 surveillance to distinguish domestic cases of the Omicron variant from the still-dominant Delta, the head of the association of state-run public health laboratories told Reuters on Monday. The new variant, first identified in southern Africa last week, has since been detected in 10 other countries. U.S. officials say it is only a matter of time before it turns up in the country.

  • Father arrested after 4 children, mother-in-law shot to death in Lancaster home

    A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in connection with the slayings, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

  • Sudan's Burhan dismisses senior intelligence officers, sources say

    KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan's military leader has overhauled top intelligence positions, dismissing at least eight general intelligence officers and replacing the head of military intelligence, two official sources told Reuters on Sunday. The decision by Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan comes a week after he struck a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who had been placed under house arrest in an Oct. 25 coup. Of the officers dismissed, five were in senior positions and had been in place since before the 2019 overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir, the sources said.

  • Key senators to watch on Democrats' social spending bill

    All eyes will be on the Senate following the Thanksgiving break, as Democrats in the chamber seek to pass a massive social spending and climate package that is a key component of President Biden's economic agenda.The House passed a version of the package shortly before Thanksgiving and the Senate is expected to take up the legislation after the holiday break. Lawmakers are hoping to get a bill to Biden's desk by the end of the year. But Senate...

  • Steakhouse Owner Busted For Classic Car COVID Fraud

    We’ve seen this before and we’ll probably see this again…

  • Silicon Valley billionaire sues New York Post for defamation over allegations that he kept a spreadsheet of 5,000 women he had sex with

    The New York Post recently ran an article about legal battles involving Silicon Valley billionaire Michael Goguen.

  • Wells Fargo changed its vaccine policy for all employees. Here’s what’s new.

    The changes are about to start for the bank, which is planning to bring all of its employees back to the office beginning Jan. 10, a date that’s been pushed back three times.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    You don't have to have a teaching background to be an online tutor. The great thing about tutoring is that you can register with a service or you can strike out on your own. Registering with a service can supply you with a ready-made client pool, but your earning potential will be limited to what the service allows you to earn.