Pharma Giant Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock is a Buy During the Coronavirus Economy

Eli Lilly LLY stock closed the first quarter above where it started, which was no easy task since the Dow just ended its worst quarter since 1987 and the S&P 500 suffered its biggest decline since the 2008 financial crisis. Lilly’s outlook also appears solid amid the coronavirus economic downturn. So let’s dive into why investors might want to buy LLY stock right now.

LLY’s Quick Hits

Lilly is a historic pharmaceutical powerhouse that saw its fiscal 2019 revenue jump 4% to reach $22.32 billion. The firm’s Q4 sales popped roughly 8%, which topped our Zacks estimate, driven by 10% volume expansion. LLY noted that many of its offerings launched since 2014, such as Trulicity, Jardiance, Emgality, and others, were key growth engines and sales contributors.

The company’s top-line expansion helped LLY’s adjusted fiscal year earnings jump 11%. Lilly then announced in February that it successfully completed its roughly $1.1 billion acquisition of chronic skin conditions specialist Dermira.

Lilly’s broader portfolio of medicines includes treatments that focus on everything from diabetes to cancer and cardiovascular health.

Investors should note that the company announced on March 23 that it will “delay most new study starts and pause enrollment in most ongoing studies” amid the coronavirus. "Lilly is working hard to alleviate some of the pressure that the global COVID-19 pandemic has placed on our healthcare system,” Lilly's chief medical officer said in a statement.

“We have repurposed our laboratories to conduct diagnostic testing for patients and we are researching potential therapeutics… By delaying most new study starts and pausing enrollment of new patients or healthy volunteers in most ongoing studies, we hope to ease the burden on participating healthcare facilities and allow physicians to focus more of their efforts on combatting COVID-19.”

Other Fundamentals

The nearby chart shows how much LLY stock has outperformed over the last two years compared to the large cap pharmaceutical industry, up over 80% against its industry’s 10% average—which also tops the S&P 500’s marginal decline. Lilly has also crushed the S&P 500 and its industry over the last decade.

More recently, LLY stock is up around 4% in 2020, against the S&P’s 20% downturn and the Large Cap Pharma Market’s 11% decline—which includes Pfizer PFE, Merck MRK, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, and others. And Lilly stock closed regular trading Wednesday nearly 8% off its 52-week highs at $136 a share, which could give it room to climb.

LLY has justifiably traded at a premium compared to its industry over the last five years and it currently trades at 19.6X forward 12-month Zacks earnings estimates. This marks a discount against its one-year high of 22.8X and right in-line with its own five-year median.

The Indianapolis-based firm also consistently raises its dividend, with its 2019 payout up 15% against 2018. This trend continued with LLY’s new annualized dividend up 15% at $2.96 a share. LLY’s current dividend yield rests at 2.17% to blow by the 10-year U.S. Treasury’s 0.58% and roughly match the S&P's average, and it’s not artificially inflated by a falling stock price.

Bottom Line

Stocks tumbled on Wednesday after President Trump said at a press conference that the U.S. should stick to social-distancing measures ahead of what “could be a hell of a bad two weeks.” Some estimates at the moment suggest that the U.S. is at least two weeks away from peak coronavirus infections.