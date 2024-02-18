This pharma giant’s long list of new drugs should cushion the fall from the ‘patent cliff’

Investors’ enthusiasm for weight loss drugs has turbocharged the share prices of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, leaving many other big pharmaceutical companies looking like also-rans.

Shareholders in some of the pharma giants have suffered years of sub-par returns as management teams struggled to keep them happy. The chief problem is that many are too reliant on blockbuster drugs that are coming to the end of their period of exclusivity, otherwise known as the “patent cliff”.

Finding new drugs to replace them is both difficult and expensive as companies plough billions of dollars into research and development. Some have resorted to buying other firms to acquire new drugs, with mixed success.

One drug giant that seems to be making a decent fist of things is the Swiss company Novartis. Its shares have been the best of the rest in the sector over the past year thanks to a rise of 22pc in sterling terms. The company has an AAA rating from Citywire Elite Companies, which rates companies on the basis of their backing by the world’s best fund managers.

One such manager who is heavily backing Novartis is Samantha Gleave, who runs the Liontrust European Dynamic fund with James Inglis-Jones. Novartis is a top-10 holding and accounts for 3.1pc of the fund’s assets.

The fund has served its investors very well with total returns of 97pc over the past five years, against 59pc from the market. The managers adopt a concentrated approach, holding 33 shares, and place a strong emphasis on companies with very strong cash flows.

Gleave’s attraction to Novartis is based around the chief executive’s strategy of taking out costs, simplifying the business and creating a more focused drug portfolio. She points to last year’s spin-off of its generics division Sandoz.

“When you look at historical evidence, spin-offs can be a good indicator of future value creation. We also like the chief executive’s commentary about drug portfolio optimisation,” she says.

Like many rivals, Novartis faces the runoff of patents and increased generics competition for some of its most profitable drugs, such as its heart failure treatment Entresto, which accounted for more than 13pc of its sales last year.

Revenues from other big earners such as blood platelet drug Promacta and cancer treatments Tasigna and Sandostatin are also expected to decline significantly over the next few years.

Fortunately, there are some promising drugs in place that can deliver growth in the years ahead.

There are big hopes for the breast cancer treatment Kisqali, along with Cosentyx (psoriasis), Pluvicto (prostate cancer), Kesimpta (multiple sclerosis) and Scemblix (leukaemia). Even Leqvio, a hitherto underwhelming cholesterol drug that came with the 2019 acquisition of The Medicines Company, is expected to come good.

Novartis is also looking to spend up to €5bn (£4.3bn) on “bolt-on” acquisitions to beef up its drug pipeline. It recently paid $2.7bn to buy the German company MorphoSys. This acquisition divided opinion among analysts as its bone marrow cancer drug Pelabresib has had mixed test results.

If all goes well Novartis should be able to grow its revenues by 5pc a year at constant exchange rates until 2028. At the same time it expects to take its profit margins to more than 40pc, cementing its position as one of the most profitable global pharmaceutical companies.

More importantly, Novartis will have a much more balanced drug portfolio, with Kesimpta, Cosentyx and Kisqali each accounting for more than 10pc of revenues.

Gleave’s focus on cash flow underpins her faith in Novartis. The company has consistently converted around a quarter of its revenues into free cash flow over the past five years, which makes it a standout performer in the sector.

The piles of surplus cash have allowed Novartis to increase its dividend for 27 consecutive years while shrinking its share count by nearly 12pc over the past five years via share buybacks. The company’s “shareholder yield” – the sum of the last year’s dividends and buybacks as a percentage of its market value – is an attractive 7.8pc.

On more traditional measures of valuation, Novartis shares trade on 14 times the next year’s forecast earnings per share while offering a dividend yield of 3.7pc on the basis of forecasts for the next 12 months. With the prospect of further buybacks, the shares offer decent value.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: SWX:NOVN

Share price at close: Sfr88.44

