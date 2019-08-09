Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients

This week Allergan AGN and Denmark’s Novo Nordisk NVO announced second quarter results. The European Commission granted approval to AbbVie’s ABBV chronic hepatitis C drug Maviret and Sanofi’s SNY eczema medicine Dupixent for expanded patients groups. Pfizer PFE, Roche RHHBY AstraZeneca and Lilly LLY provided pipeline/regulatory updates.

Recap of the Week’s Most Important Stories

Allergan & Novo Nordisk Report Q2 Results: Allergan beat estimates for both earnings and sales in the second quarter and raised its sales guidance for the year.

Earnings declined 0.9% year over year due to lower operating profits while sales rose 1.2%, excluding the impact of currency. Botox, Juvéderm fillers, Vraylar and Ozurdex drove sales growth, making up for loss of exclusivity on some brands and lower sales of Restasis and textured breast implants.

Novo Nordisk missed estimates for both earnings and sales in the second quarter. Sales in both the Diabetes and Obesity Care segment and Biopharmaceuticals segment increased 6% at constant exchange rate (CER). Novo Nordisk raised its sales growth expectations from a range of 2-5% at CER to a range of 4-6% at CER.

EU Approval for AbbVie’s Maviret and Sanofi’s Dupixent for New Patient Groups: The European Commission granted approval to AbbVie’s Maviret as a once-daily, 8-week regimen for treatment-naïve, chronic hepatitis C (HCV) patients with genotype (GT) 1, 2, 4, 5 and with compensated cirrhosis. The approval was based on data from a study, which showed 97.9% cure rate across this group of patients with no reported virologic failures. However, analysis of data from the same study evaluating Maviret as an 8-week, once-daily treatment option for GT3 chronic HCV patient population (with cirrhosis) is ongoing. At present, Maviret is approved as a once-daily, 8-week regimen for treatment-naïve HCV patients without cirrhosis.

The regulatory agency also approved Sanofi’s new drug, Dupixent for atopic dermatitis (AD), also called eczema, in the adolescent (aged 12-17 years) patient population. Dupixent was approved for this patient population by the FDA in March.

Meanwhile, the European Commission also granted approval to include positive cardiovascular outcomes and renal data from the DECLARE outcomes study on the label of AstraZeneca’s type II diabetes medicine, Forxiga. The DECLARE-TIMI 58 study evaluated the cardiovascular (CV) and renal effects of Forxiga (dapagliflozin) in adults with type II diabetes compared to placebo. A similar application is under review in the United States.

Bayer to Buy Remaining Stake in BlueRock Therapeutics: Bayer announced a deal to buy its remaining stake in Cambridge, MA-based private biotech BlueRock Therapeutics to strengthen its position in cell therapy. BlueRock makes engineered cell therapies focused on neurology, cardiology and immunology, using a proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform. Its lead program is a pre-clinical candidate in Parkinson’s disease, which is expected to enter clinical studies by the end of this year. Bayer presently holds 40.8% stake in BlueRock and has agreed to pay $240 million upfront and potential milestone payments of $360 million to buy the rest of BlueRock’s stake. This will bring the total value of 100% stake in BlueRock to $1 billion. BlueRock was established in 2016 as a joint venture between Bayer and Versant Ventures. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

Sanofi’s Dupixent Succeeds in Eczema Study in Children: Sanofi and partner Regeneron’s phase III study evaluating Dupixent in pediatric AD population met the primary and secondary endpoints. Top-line data from the study showed that Dupixent plus standard-of-care topical corticosteroids (TCS) significantly improved measures of overall disease severity, skin clearing, itching and health-related quality of life in children (aged 6 to 11 years) with severe AD compared to TCS alone. The companies expect to submit an application in the United States to get approval for use in children in the fourth quarter.

Dupixent is also marketed to treat moderate-to-severe asthma and was approved by the FDA for the third indication, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis in adults in June.