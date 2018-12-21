Pharma Stock Roundup: GSK, PFE Ink Consumer Health JV, JNJ Hit by Talc Allegations

The pharma sector witnessed heightened activity this week. Glaxo GSK and Pfizer PFE agreed to merge their consumer healthcare units into a new joint venture (“JV”). A Reuters article about J&J’s JNJ talc/baby powders hit its stock hard. While Merck MRK and AstraZeneca AZN gained line extension approvals for their key cancer drugs, Lilly LLY, Merck and Bristol-Myers BMY announced collaboration/partnership deals. Lilly also issued an upbeat guidance for the upcoming year.

Recap of the Week’s Most Important Stories

Glaxo & Pfizer to Merge Consumer Health Units: Glaxo and Pfizer agreed to merge their consumer healthcare units into a new joint venture (JV) with almost $13 billion in annual sales. While Glaxo will command a controlling stake of 68% in the JV, Pfizer will own 32%. Glaxo, within three years of transaction closing, plans to spin-off the JV as an independent company via a demerger of its equity interest. This means eventually Glaxo will split into two UK-based global companies with one dealing in prescription drugs and vaccines, and the other focused on over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. The merger will create the world’s largest consumer healthcare business with a market share of 7.3%, creating substantial shareholder value. While the Consumer Healthcare unit separation will allow Glaxo to focus on its pharmaceuticals business, it will resolve a long-pending issue for Pfizer. Pfizer had been exploring strategic options for its Consumer Healthcare unit since October 2017 but was facing trouble finding a buyer for the same.

J&J Stock Hit Hard by Asbestos Allegations: A Reuters report stated that J&J knew for decades that its baby powders contained asbestos, which hit its stock hard. J&J has more than 11,000 cases pending related to its baby powders containing talc in the United States. Most of these lawsuits allege that its talc-based products, including its baby powders contain asbestos, which causes its users to develop ovarian cancer. J&J issued a statement where it called the reports by Reuters “one-sided, false, and inflammatory”. J&J said that independent tests by regulators, academic institutions and leading labs have proven that its talc-based products never contained asbestos.

This week J&J also lost its motion in a Missouri trial court to overturn the verdict given by a St Louis jury in July to pay approximately $4.7 billion to 22 women in a talc lawsuit

J&J’s board of directors authorized a share buyback plan worth $5 billion and maintained its previously issued guidance for 2018.

Lilly Gives Upbeat 2019 Financial Guidance: At an investor meeting, Lilly provided its financial outlook for 2019, indicating another strong year for the company. Lilly expects revenues to be between $25.3 billion and $25.8 billion in 2019, representing mid-single digit growth, driven by higher demand for its newer medicines including the newly launched migraine drug, Emgality. Earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $5.90 to $6.00 Lilly’s revenue and earnings guidance range for 2019 was above market expectations as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Lilly raised its long-term revenue growth expectations as well as its quarterly dividend by 15%.

Lilly’s Taltz displayed superiority over standard of care medicine, Humira in a head-to-head phase IIb/IV study, SPIRIT-H2H, on patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). In the study, Taltz demonstrated superiority in improving signs and symptoms of PsA while also providing skin clearance. Taltz was launched for the psoriatic arthritis indication in the United States last December and across some EU countries in 2018.

Lilly also announced a deal to acquire a promising pre-clinical program– a TRPA1 antagonist, from a private biotech, Hydra Biosciences. The TRPA1 antagonist is being studied for the potential treatment of chronic pain syndromes. Financial terms of this agreement were not disclosed.

Lilly also announced an exclusive collaboration and licensing deal with Aduro Biotech to gain access to the latter’s novel molecules that are designed to inhibit the cGAS-STING pathway. The companies will jointly develop these molecules into new immunotherapies for autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Lilly will make an upfront payment of $12 million to Aduro.