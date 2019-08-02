Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE, MRK, LLY Q2 Earnings, Upjohn-MYL Merger

The strong earnings performance of pharma companies continued this week with AbbVie ABBV, Merck MRK and Lilly LLY delivering better-than expected results and also boosting their guidance for the year. Pfizer PFE and Sanofi SNY reported mixed results. Pfizer also announced plans to spin-off its Upjohn unit and merge it with generic drugmaker Mylan to create a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Meanwhile, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) of the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) gave positive recommendations to grant marketing approval to several drugs this week.

Recap of the Week’s Most Important Stories

Earnings Reports Continue to be Impressive: Lilly, AbbVie and Merck beat estimates for both earnings and sales in the second quarter. While Pfizer and Sanofi beat earnings estimates, they fell short of the consensus mark for revenues.

AbbVie and Merck raised their full-year outlook for both earnings and sales on a strong first-half performance. Pfizer, however, lowered its guidance for full-year sales and earnings to reflect the formation of the Consumer Healthcare (CHC) JV with Glaxo and the completion of Array BioPharma (ARRY) acquisition. Pfizer announced completion of the formation of the CHC JV with Glaxo and the closing of the Array acquisition this week. Lilly raised its earnings guidance, for the second time this year, while keeping the revenue guidance intact. Sanofi also upped its earnings growth expectations for the year

Pfizer to Merge Off-Patent Unit, Upjohn with Mylan to Form New Company: Pfizer announced a definitive agreement to spin-off its Upjohn unit and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction to create a new generic pharmaceutical company. Together Mylan and Upjohn, with brands like EpiPen, Lipitor and Viagra, expect to generate revenues between $19 billion and $20 billion.

Per the terms of the deal, each Mylan share would be converted into one share of the new company. Pfizer shareholders will own 57% of the combine new company while Mylan’s stockholders will get a 43% stake in the new entity. Pfizer’s current head of the Upjohn unit, Michael Goettler will become the CEO of the new company while Mylan’s current CEO, Heather Bresch will retire when the deal closes. The deal is expected to close by mid-2020. The deal has been approved by the boards of both the companies. From Mylan’s perspective, the deal is considered to be well valued. However, Pfizer’s stock declined the day the deal was announced indicating that investors were probably not impressed by it.

CHMP Nod to Several Drugs: The CHMP gave a positive opinion recommending approval of Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with carboplatin and Celgene’s Abraxane for the first-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. The cancer immunotherapy regimen is under review for a similar indication in the United States with a decision expected in September this year. The CHMP also recommended approving Bayer’s precision oncology treatment, Vitrakvi for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have a rare genetic mutation called an NTRK gene fusion. Vitrakvi was approved by the FDA in November last year.

Bristol-Myers’ label expansion application looking for approval of a Empliciti-based combination for multiple myeloma patients who have relapsed or are refractory to prior therapies was also granted a positive opinion by the CHMP. Novartis also received positive CHMP opinion for label expansion of eye drug Lucentis for the treatment of preterm infants with retinopathy of prematurity, a disease causing visual impairment and blindness.

Merck also gained a CHMP nod for an application for label expansion of its antibacterial medicine, Zerbaxa for two types of pneumonia infections — hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. The CHMP also gave a positive opinion recommending approval of Merck’s blockbuster PD-L1 inhibitor Keytruda in combination with Pfizer’s Inlyta (axitinib) for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

While the authority to grant final approvals is with the European Commission, it generally follows the CHMP's recommendation and is expected to give its decisions in a few months.