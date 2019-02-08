Pharma Stock Roundup: Q4 Earnings at MRK, LLY, CHMP Nod for Several Drugs

In a busy week for the pharma sector, drug giants Merck MRK and Eli Lilly LLY reported fourth-quarter results along with Glaxo GSK and Sanofi SNY. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave positive recommendations, granting marketing approval to several drugs this week. Meanwhile, Sanofi gained FDA approval for Cablivi to treat a rare blood disorder while Glaxo signed a global immuno-oncology collaboration with Germany’s Merck KGaA.

Recap of the Week’s Most Important Headlines

Inside Q4 Earnings: Merck’s fourth-quarter results were strong as the company beat estimates for earnings as well as sales. Importantly, its PD-1 inhibitor, Keytruda continued its robust performance, recording sales of $2.15 billion in the quarter, up around 14% sequentially and 66% year over year. Its 2019 guidance was also in line with expectations.

Lilly’s fourth-quarter results were mixed as it beat estimates for sales but missed the same for earnings. However, Lilly lowered its previously issued earnings and sales guidance for 2019 to account for the costs related to the pending acquisition of Loxo Oncology and the Lartruvo confirmatory study failure.

Glaxo beat estimates for earnings as well as sales. It expects earnings per share to decline 5-9% at constant exchange rates (CER) in 2019, which includes the impact of Advair generic launch and costs related to the acquisition of TESARO. It also assumes closure of the joint venture with Pfizer PFE for Consumer Healthcare business and divestment of certain nutrition brands like Horlicks in India and Bangladesh.

Sanofi’s fourth-quarter 2018 results were mixed as it beat estimates for earnings and missed the same for sales. In 2018, Sanofi’s business earnings grew 5%, at the higher end of its guided range of 4%-5%. Sanofi expects business earnings to grow between 3% and 5% at CER in 2019.

CHMP Gives Positive Opinion to Several Drugs: Pfizer gained positive CHMP opinion, which recommended marketing approval for its new lung cancer medicine, Vizimpro (dacomitinib) that was approved in the United States last September. The CHMP also gave nod to AstraZeneca’s AZN application looking for approval of its type II diabetes medicine, Forxiga for a new indication — as an oral adjunct treatment to insulin in adults with type-1 diabetes. Sanofi also gained a positive CHMP opinion to include data from the phase III cardiovascular outcome study (ODYSSEY OUTCOMES) on the label of its anti PCSK9 therapy, Praluent Injection. A similar application is awaiting FDA’s decision, which is expected in April.

Roche’s RHHBY filing for label expansion of Hemlibra for routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in patients with haemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors was also given a positive opinion by the CHMP. Hemlibra is presently marketed for the treatment of haemophilia A patients with factor VIII prophylaxis. In the United States, a similar label expansion was approved in October last year.

The CHMP also gave nod to Merck’s label expansion filing looking for approval of Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy, as a first-line treatment for metastatic squamous NSCLC – a difficult-to-treat lung cancer patient population - regardless of PD-L1 expression. The filing was based on data from the phase III KEYNOTE-407 study. In the United States, a similar label expansion was approved in early October last year.

The final decision by the European Union on these products is expected in the coming months.

Glaxo’s Immunotherapy Deal with Merck KGaA: Glaxo entered into a global immuno-oncology collaboration with Germany’s Merck KGaA to jointly develop and commercialize the latter’s bifunctional fusion protein immunotherapy M7824, which has the potential to treat multiple difficult-to-treat cancers. Eight studies are ongoing or expected to be initiated this year on M7824 including studies in non-small cell lung and biliary tract cancers. M7824 is designed to simultaneously target two immuno-suppressive pathways in the body, TGF-β and PD-L1, which are commonly used by cancer cells to evade the immune system.

For the deal, Glaxo made an upfront payment of 300 million euros to Merck KGaA, which is also entitled to potential development/commercial milestone payments, taking the potential deal value to up to 3.7 billion euros (($4.2 billion). The partnership is another step in Glaxo’s efforts to strengthen its oncology pipeline