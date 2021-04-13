Pharmaceutical manufacturer picks Sanford for 325 new jobs, after getting NC incentives

Zachery Eanes
·1 min read

Abzena, a British pharmaceutical manufacturer, has picked Sanford as the site of its newest facility.

The decision, which will create 325 new jobs, come as the state of North Carolina approved an incentives package worth around $7 million for the company — about $21,538 per job.

The incentive package will only be paid out to the company if it meets hiring and investment goals set by the state Commerce Department.

The jobs will be created between 2021 and 2025, according to the state’s Economic Investment Committee, which approved incentives for the company Tuesday morning.

The manufacturing jobs will have a minimum average wage of $63,308. The jobs will be part of a subsidiary firm created by Abzena, the Commerce Department said.

Abzena currently has three facilities across the world in Cambridge, England; San Diego and Bristol, Pennsylvania. The company is helping make some medicines in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including an antibody-based treatment developed by the biotechnology company Immunome.

The N.C. Commerce Department said that Abzena was considering Tulsa, Oklahoma; Austin, Texas; San Diego; Philadelphia; New Jersey and Greenville, South Carolina, for the expansion. Tulsa was considered the runner-up, according to Commerce.

Sanford, located around 40 miles southwest of Raleigh, has some experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Pfizer has a large presence in the town, employing nearly 1,000 people in manufacturing and other roles.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

