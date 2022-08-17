Pharmacies ordered to pay $650.6 million to Ohio counties in opioid case

FILE PHOTO: Tablets of the opioid-based Hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Portsmouth
Brendan Pierson and Dietrich Knauth
·1 min read

By Brendan Pierson and Dietrich Knauth

(Reuters) - Pharmacy operators CVS, Walmart and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties to address the damage done by the opioid epidemic, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The order by U.S. Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland comes after the first trial pharmacy chains have faced over the opioid crisis. The pharmacies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A jury in Cleveland federal court last November concluded that the pharmacy chains helped create a public nuisance in Lake and Trumbull counties in the form of an oversupply of addictive pain pills, many of which found their way onto the black market. Polster held a separate non-jury trial earlier this year to decide the amount they must pay.

The U.S. opioid epidemic has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths over two decades, according to government data. More than 3,300 opioid lawsuits have been filed nationally against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacy chains, leading to a recent wave of proposed settlements.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • CDC director announces organization shake-up aimed at speed

    CDC leaders call it a “reset”— come amid ongoing criticism of the agency's response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. The CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, told the agency's staff about the changes on Wednesday. It's a CDC initiative, and was not directed by the White House or other administration officials, she said.

  • Woman charged with murder of inmate via deadly kiss

    ‘This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,’ authorities say

  • 2 butchers slice off fingertips at Texas store with history of safety issues, feds say

    The Texas-based supermarket chain has been cited 13 times since 2015 for failure to guard their band saws.

  • Kia, Hyundai cars too easy to steal? Columbus residents sue automakers in federal court

    The lawsuit comes amidst a rash of car thefts involving certain Kia and Hyundai models in Columbus and elsewhere.

  • Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

    An internal Whole Foods email shows it was worried that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter apparel could welcome union talk, per Bloomberg.

  • Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says

    A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The case was filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones has falsely claimed that the nation’s deadliest school shooting — which killed 20 students and six educators — was a hoax.

  • Uber Eats driver says he only made a profit of 37 cents during a 4-hour shift because filling up his gas tank cost about the same as his earnings

    The driver said he had to pay $30.60 for gas at the end of the shift. He told Insider that he wouldn't be doing any more shifts for the company.

  • Sen. Rubio says supply chain needs mending but computer chip bill would have helped China

    Sen. Marco Rubio hears from Jacksonville companies about supply chain challenges. Rubio defends vote against computer chip bill signed by President Biden.

  • Burned-out employees are 'quiet quitting' their jobs: What to know about the trend

    When Paige West decided to scale back the amount of effort she was putting into her corporate job, she joined growing workplace trend known as "quiet quitting." For West, the urge to focus more on her work-life balance and give less to her job came during the coronavirus pandemic, when she, like many workers around the globe, began working remotely from home. "I was really struggling with just the idea of a 9 to 5, especially when COVID hit and we were all working from home," said West.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetGlazer Family Open to Selling a

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing, Northrop Grumman Part Of White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will join a White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program to assist smaller American manufacturers in using 3D printing and other cutting-edge production technology more often, reported Reuters. The program seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). The program, Additive Manufacturing Forward (AM Forward), is organized by the non-profit Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO Ame

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.

  • 401(k) Mistakes Most Boomers Are Making

    Some 401(k) mistakes can be very costly to your retirement plans. Take a look at the mistakes some baby boomers are making and how to fix them.

  • SEC files brief on Hinman speech as XRP lawsuit drags on

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has fought back in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs with a reply brief in support of its objections to orders that asked the SEC to disclose drafts of a 2018 speech made by former SEC director William Hinman. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of […]

  • Fazoli's is making a comeback in Phoenix. This is where the first new restaurant will open

    Fazoli's is bringing its unlimited breadstick and pizza back to Phoenix after 14 years. The first of 9 Italian restaurant locations was announced.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • Chipmakers’ Pandemic Boom Turns to Bust as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in an industry famous for its roller-coaster cycles, chipmakers are bracing for a particularly severe shift in coming months, when a record-setting sales surge is threatening to give way to the worst decline in a decade or more.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet