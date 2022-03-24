Pharmacies Can Now 'Test And Treat' As COVID BA.2 Variant Spreads

LOS ANGELES, CA — In a dramatic shift from the deadliest days of the pandemic, Los Angeles County residents can now get tested and treated with COVID-19 antiviral pills at local pharmacies all in one visit.

The streamlined process is in place after weeks of nationwide frustration and confusion surrounding access to new coronavirus treatments, which are most effective when administered soon after the onset of infection. Even as Los Angeles County health officials work to spread the word about the treat and test process, authorities warn that a cut to federal funding could jeopardize the county's ability to protect the community from the latest subvariant taking root in Los Angeles.

"As therapeutics become an increasingly important strategy for our post-surge plan, Public Health is concerned about the potential loss of federal funding needed to address the ongoing pandemic," County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "The loss of this funding, which would also impact testing, vaccinations, boosters, masks and other treatments, threatens our recovery and will result in increased risk for communities that have already borne the brunt of COVID-19.

"Without the ability to secure additional live-saving treatments, our ability to continue increasing access to these therapeutics will evaporate, and we urge Congress to provide states and local public health departments with the funding needed to effectively continue the COVID-19 response."

According to the county Department of Public Health, thousands of doses of COVID therapeutics -- the oral medications v and Molnupiravir and the injection treatment Evusheld -- have been administered locally by the county or through pharmacies and other health agencies. A federal "Test to Treat" program allows people to be tested for COVID at local pharmacies and receive therapeutic treatments if they are deemed eligible. Residents can find participating pharmacies at ph.lacounty.gov/covidmedicines.

According to the county, a total of 24,080 doses of Paxlovid have been administered locally, along with 40,988 doses of Molnupiravir and 14,568 doses of Evusheld. The majority of all doses were given to residents in "the most under-resourced communities in the county."

But health officials find themself in a familiar yet challenging time.

New daily coronavirus cases have dropped to lows not seen since July. With the Omicron surge in the rearview mirror, city and county officials are rolling back mask and vaccine mandates to match the decreased risk of infection. Residents are largely ditching masks and returning to activities curtailed amid the surge. However, the extremely contagious BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 is slowly beginning to expand locally, and will likely gain a stronger foothold in the county, mirroring the pattern seen overseas and in some East Coast cities.

During the week ending Feb. 26, 6.4% of all COVID specimens that were analyzed for variants turned out to be the result of BA.2, which is a more- infectious offshoot of the Omicron variant that fueled the recent winter surge in infections. That was up from 4.5% the week prior.

Health officials noted Monday that while the percentage is still low, the same pattern was seen with the Omicron and Delta variants that both grew into major spreaders of the virus. They said BA.2 is currently estimated to be responsible for 23% of sequenced cases nationally while representing 30% of infections in New York City.

Health officials are in the challenging position of urging caution as many residents see themselves as finally being free to return to normal.

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell below 400 Wednesday, reaching a level not seen since early last July, while the public health director called for continued federal funding for virus testing, vaccinations and other treatments.

According to state figures, the county's COVID hospital patient number was 378 as of Wednesday, down from 404 on Tuesday. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 54, down from 66 a day earlier.

The county reported 27 new COVID deaths on Wednesday, raising the overall death toll to 31,535.

Another 714 COVID cases were confirmed, giving the county a pandemic total of 2,826,928.

The rolling daily average rate of people testing positive for the virus was 0.7% as of Wednesday, the same rate as Tuesday.

According to the county, as of last Thursday, 83% of eligible county residents aged 5 and older had received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, and 75% were fully vaccinated. However, only 30% of children aged 5-11 have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate of any age group.

Among Black residents, only 55% are fully vaccinated, along with 59% of Latina/o residents, compared to 73% of white residents and 82% of Asians.

Los Angeles County will align with the state next month and lift the requirement that attendees of indoor mega-events such as sporting events or concerts show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the requirement will be lifted April 1 in conjunction with the state, which is also scrapping the mandate. The move follows the lifting of other COVID restrictions -- such as indoor mask-wearing requirements -- in response to dwindling infection and hospitalization numbers.

Meanwhile, the city of Los Angeles took an initial step Wednesday to lift its strict law requiring people to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments, some city buildings and mega-events with 5,000 or more attendees. The City Council tentatively approved a lifting of the requirements Wednesday, but a final vote is required next week.

City News Service and Patch Staffer Paige Austin contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch