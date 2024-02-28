Pharmacist accused of selling pills illegally in Gaston County

A Gastonia pharmacist is facing federal charges after he sold prescription drugs illegally, according to court documents.

Cole Dixon Moore, 35, of South Carolina, has been charged with four counts of distribution of oxycodone and one count of possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam (which is similar to Xanax) and oxycodone.

According to federal indictments, Moore committed the offenses on five occasions in Gaston County between Oct. 13 and Dec. 18

A grand jury found probable cause and said certain property should be subject to forfeiture including $20,300 in profits and a 2012 Chevy Silverado.

He was booked into Gaston County jail on Feb. 21.

Other court documents, including arrest warrants, have been sealed.

According to unsealed court documents, Moore could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and up to $1 million fines or both for each of the five charges.

Kevin Oliver, chief executive officer with Phoenix Counseling Center in Gastonia, said that such drugs “have been a problem in the Gaston community for decades, all 30 years I've been in this community.”

While fentanyl has been making headlines in recent years, addiction surrounding benzodiazepines has not gone away.

“It doesn’t go away just because another drug has come around,” he said.

Oliver said typically people with more money turn to prescription drugs while those with less may resort to street drugs like fentanyl. Withdrawal from either is extremely painful, he said.

When an alleged drug bust like this happens, Oliver said Phoenix will see an increase in clients struggling with their addiction.

According to Oliver, the alleged transactions were likely detected through a database which would’ve seen more medication going out than prescriptions coming in.

Moore reportedly worked at Prescriptions Plus Pharmacy. When approached by The Gazette's news partner, WSOC-TV, employees said they had no comment.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Pharmacist accused of selling pills illegally