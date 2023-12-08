Pharmacist on Call Dec. 2023 - P4
Dr. Shawn Pruitt joins us for the final 2023 edition of Pharmacist on Call.
Dr. Shawn Pruitt joins us for the final 2023 edition of Pharmacist on Call.
Today's edition includes Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers' winning ways, Army's new-look offense, the mother of all river waves, and more.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
Retiring PlayStation boss Jim Ryan received a custom-made PS5 in the style of a PS1 as a farewell gift.
The feature is available through Android's Personal Safety app
While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14.
Saber Interactive and Universal just dropped a trailer for a new Jurassic Park game The Game Awards. Jurassic Park: Survival is set just one day after the events of the original film.
Hideo Kojima officially unveiled his next game at the Game Awards 2023. Previously described as something “no one has ever experienced or seen before,” the cinematic OD will include a collaboration with horror director and comedian Jordan Peele.
Monster Hunter Wilds, the next big game in Capcom's long-running series, is scheduled to arrive in 2025.
Larian Studios has finally revealed when Baldur's Gate 3 will hit Xbox Series X/S.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
Jason Fitz is joined by This Is Football host Kevin Clark, as the duo assume their alter egos and become Mr. Fix It. Fitz and Kevin run through some of the most abysmal NFL franchises and give clear 1-2 year plans to take teams from the bottom of the draft to playoff contention. The duo make a plan to fix the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss the most underrated storylines of the week. The duo dive into the Miami Dolphins' criminally underrated defense and Vic Fangio's impact, the New York Jets and whether or not they'll blow it up after the season, which teams are ready for bad weather football and Justin Fields' development as a quarterback.
In the world of sales, it often comes down to being where your customers are. And for a luxury automaker like Lamborghini, that means setting up shop at Art Basel Miami, where the well heeled flock to buy high-priced art and possibly high-end automobiles.
Allison Winn Scotch tackles teen parenting dilemmas — including how to handle social media.
A Tesla reservation recently posted an order screenshot that shows a previously-unknown special-edition Cybertruck.
Rivian stock is on the move higher today with a new bull joining the herd.
Meta’s latest update for Threads will address a long-running feature request for the company’s Twitter competitor: topic tags.
The IRA contribution limits increase to $7,000 in 2024, or $8,000 for those 50 and older. Next year’s limits are $500 higher than the 2023 IRA limits.
Spoil your loved ones with top-rated beauty gifts they'll love from Laneige, Revlon, Dr. Teal's, Peter Thomas Roth and more.
The full top 10 also includes titles from Stephen King, Amanda Peters and more. The post Amazon editors say this is the best book of 2023: ‘One of the great American novels of our time!’ appeared first on In The Know.
A new Seattle biotech organization will be funded to the tune of $75 million to research "DNA typewriters," self-monitoring cells that could upend our understanding of biology. The collaboration between the University of Washington, the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative and the Allen Institute is already underway. Called the Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology, the joint initiative will combine the expertise of the two well-funded research outfits with that of UW Medicine, working in what UW's Jay Shendure, scientific lead for the project, called "a new model of collaboration."