Pharmacist in deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak resentenced to 10-1/2 years in prison

Nate Raymond
·2 min read

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON (Reuters) - An ex-pharmacist at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy whose mold-tainted drugs sparked a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 was resentenced on Wednesday to 10-1/2 years in prison after an appeals court tossed his earlier eight-year punishment.

Glenn Chin, the now-defunct New England Compounding Center's supervisory pharmacist, was sentenced for a second time by U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston two weeks after co-founder Barry Cadden received a new prison term of 14-1/2 years.

Both men were separately convicted in 2017 of racketeering and fraud over misrepresentations to NECC customers about its drugs but were cleared of second-degree murder charges related to 25 patients' deaths.

Prosecutors said those deaths stemmed from a fungal meningitis outbreak traced back to mold-tainted steroids that Framingham, Massachusetts-based NECC produced in filthy and unsafe conditions and sold to hospitals and clinics nationally.

The outbreak sickened 793 patients, more than 100 of whom died.

Prosecutors said Chin, while supervising the so-called clean rooms in which NECC's drugs were made, directed staff to ship untested drugs, use expired ingredients, falsify cleaning logs and ignore mold and bacteria.

Chin, speaking from a jail cell, said he never intended for the contamination but had allowed for "shortcuts I knew were wrong."

"I feel responsible for what happened because I made the drugs that made so many people terribly sick, including those who have died," he said.

Stearns originally sentenced Cadden, NECC's co-owner and president, and Chin to nine and eight years, respectively, prompting a successful appeal by prosecutors who considered the penalties too lenient. Prosecutors had initially sought 35-year prison terms for both men.

Stearns on Wednesday also ordered Chin to jointly with Cadden pay $82 million in restitution to their victims and forfeit $473,584 to the government.

Both men are now awaiting trial on separate second-degree murder charges in Michigan, which was hit hard by the outbreak.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House official, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID after attending same reception

    A White House official and a staff member for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have both tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the same reception last week, officials confirmed to Axios.Why it matters: While both individuals are vaccinated and mildly symptomatic, they illustrate how Americans inoculated against the coronavirus can still contract and, potentially, unknowingly transmit the virus — even at the highest levels of the nation's government.Get market news worthy of your time

  • EXPLAINER: What’s making mid-Atlantic songbirds sick?

    A mysterious ailment has sickened and killed thousands of songbirds in several mid-Atlantic states since late spring. While scientists are still racing to confirm the cause, it seems juvenile birds may be most susceptible. The U.S. Geological Survey, which oversees responses to some natural hazards and risks, has recommended that people temporarily take down bird feeders and clean out bird baths to reduce places that birds could closely congregate and potentially spread disease.

  • U.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Wednesday extended the closure of land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Aug. 21 even as officials debate whether to require visitors to have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The latest 30-day extension by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) came after Canada announced on Monday it will start allowing in fully vaccinated U.S. visitors on Aug. 9 for non-essential travel after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a 16-month ban that many businesses have called crippling. One difficult question for President Joe Biden's administration is whether to follow Canada's lead and require all visitors to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before entering the United States, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

  • Justices deal blow to outdated claims of child sexual abuse

    Pennsylvania's high court on Wednesday dealt a blow to victims of child sexual abuse, throwing out a lawsuit by a woman whose lower court legal victory had given hope to others with similarly outdated claims who'd sued in the wake of a landmark report that documented decades of child molestation within the Catholic church in Pennsylvania. The 5-2 decision ended plaintiff Renee Rice's legal effort to recover damages from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown for allegedly covering up and facilitating sexual abuse she said had been inflicted on her by a priest in the late 1970s. Rice sued in 2016, but the court majority said that was too late under the Pennsylvania statute of limitations.

  • Two Cayce police officers were shot. Now the man who opened fire is going to prison

    The Midlands man pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, including two counts of attempted murder, the South Carolina attorney general said.

  • 3 GOP House members lose appeals over $500 mask fines

    Three Republican U.S. House members have lost appeals challenging fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor earlier this year. On Tuesday, the U.S. House Ethics Committee released statements noting that U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina had failed in their appeals of $500 fines issued in May. The Republicans challenged the fines in June, arguing that the mandate was out of sync with recent federal guidance on face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Volunteer head of Miami-Dade Democratic Party resigns, says full-time leader is needed

    Steve Simeonidis, chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, announced he is resigning from his position at the end of July, in a statement released late Monday afternoon.

  • A 41-room castle in New York in need of major repairs is listed for sale at just under $100,000. Take a look inside.

    From detailed crown molding to Gothic-style fireplaces, the 8,282-square-foot home is a bargain. The only catch? It's currently uninhabitable.

  • Compare more than 250,000 salaries from over 250 top companies with Insider's Salary Database

    Insider has compiled a list of more than a quarter-million salaries to show how much you should be paid.

  • 2 guards taken hostage by inmates at prison in Sweden

    Two prison guards have been taken hostage at a Swedish penitentiary, with officials saying Wednesday that two inmates have barricaded themselves in an area of the building along with their hostages. “This is a very dangerous situation,” the Swedish Prison and Probation Service said. The inmates broke into a guard room in one of the prison wards soon after midday and covered surveillance cameras there, it said.

  • Fans Turn on MAGA Coffee Co. After Founder Denounces Proud Boys

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyTwo coffee companies are currently competing for a pool of politically motivated customers, with each company trying to prove that they provide the Trumpiest, most aggressively MAGA coffee experience in the entire United States.No, it’s not Starbucks and Caribou. It’s Black Rifle Coffee and Stocking Mill Coffee.And one of them has already gotten in trouble with some of its fan base for crossing a group of Trump-worshipping, far-right extremists.“The dif

  • White House defends Biden's 'coordinated' response to Chinese government-sponsored hackers

    The White House defended President Joe Biden's response to China for sponsoring cybercriminals infiltrating global systems, despite a decision to hold off on sanctions four and a half months after a major hack was discovered.

  • Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio pleads guilty to burning Black Lives Matter banner

    Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, a leader of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys group, pleaded guilty Monday to burning a Black Lives Manner banner stolen from a historic Black church in Washington, D.C., during a pro-Trump demonstration, the Washington Post reports.Driving the news: Tarrio, 37, admitted to committing destruction of property and attempting to possess a high-capacity ammunition magazine. Under a deal with prosecutors, the latter charge was reduced from illegal possession of such magazine

  • Johnston County to pay $1.25 million to family of woman killed in crash with deputy

    The fatal crash occurred on U.S. 301 in January.

  • Federal judge blocks enforcement of Arkansas ban on most abortions

    A federal judge on Tuesday blocked enforcement of a newly enacted Arkansas law banning all abortions except in medical emergencies until she had a chance to decide a legal challenge to the statute on its merits. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker, sitting in state capital Little Rock, issued a preliminary injunction sought by opponents of the measure, one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the United States. Passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature and signed into law in March by Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, the measure would make it a felony for doctors to perform an abortion unless it was necessary to preserve the life of the pregnant woman.

  • DC leaders struggle with rising crime after cutting police

    Crime in Washington, D.C., is on the rise as city leaders grapple with fixes to public safety problems that are, in part, of their own creation.

  • Byron York's Daily Memo: The FBI, the Michigan kidnap plot, and January 6

    Welcome to Byron York's Daily Memo newsletter.

  • Bill O’Reilly Accuser Andrea Mackris: I Want People to ‘Understand the Terror’ of Forced NDAs

    Photo Illustration Daily Beast/Photo HandoutAndrea Mackris, the woman who had accused Fox News star Bill O’Reilly of harassment 17 years ago, is finally speaking out. She did so mid-July in an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast’s media reporter Diana Falzone, and she’s speaking up again on this special episode of The New Abnormal podcast with Diana and host Molly Jong-Fast.Mackris never wanted to be silent, but her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Fox made it that way—until now.“My act

  • Texas Border Patrol encounters 'largest group of migrants' this year with over 700 apprehended in three days

    Border Patrol authorities in La Grulla, Texas, encountered the biggest group of migrants in the region over the weekend for this fiscal year as over 700 individuals were apprehended by law enforcement between Friday and Sunday.

  • Man killed by pit bull dog after climbing through window of his relatives’ house

    Pit bulls have killed at least 11 other people so far this year