Pharmacist who tried to spoil 500 vaccine doses is 'admitted conspiracy theorist,' police say

Bruce Vielmetti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. – The pharmacist suspected of intentionally spoiling 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a Wisconsin hospital because he believed they were unsafe was released from jail Monday, after a prosecutor indicated he's not positive the vaccine was actually destroyed.

Steven R. Brandenburg, 46, of Grafton, had concerns the vaccines could change people's DNA, an unfounded claim that has been debunked. His estranged wife said in a divorce record that in early December, he brought her a water purifier and 30-day food supply because the world was "crashing down" due to government cyberattacks and power grid shutdowns.

Last week, she said she no longer felt safe around him, and a court commissioner temporarily ordered the couple's children not stay with Brandenburg.

Brandenburg was arrested last week and had been ordered held on a probable cause statement from Grafton police that he likely committed two felonies – first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and criminal damage to property.

Misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccines has surged online with false claims circulating on everything from the vaccines’ ingredients to its possible side effects.

One of the earliest false claims suggested that the vaccines could alter DNA. Experts have said there is no truth to the claims that the vaccines can genetically modify humans.

He appeared via Zoom from the Ozaukee County Jail for an initial court appearance Monday afternoon, as did his attorney, Jason Baltz of Mequon. Baltz said later that neither he nor his client wanted to comment to news media.

But Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol told Circuit Judge Paul Malloy that the hospital had "walked back" some of the information on which police had relied, that the vials in question have not since been destroyed, but are still in the hospital's possession and might even still be viable.

He said he's working with Moderna to possibly test that evidence. If the vaccine is still good, Gerol said, the most he could charge Brandenburg with would be attempted criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor. There is no crime of attempting to recklessly endanger someone.

Gerol said he is working with the U.S. Attorney's Office as well which could try to charge Brandenburg with a federal crime. A spokesman with that office said Monday federal prosecutors had no comment.

Malloy ordered Brandenburg to turn over any weapons, not work in healthcare or distribute medication of any kind, or have any contact with Aurora Health Center while free on the signature bond.

Steven Brandenburg of Grafton, the pharmacist suspected of spoiling COVID-19 vaccines at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, appears via video from jail for a hearing at the Ozaukee County Courthouse Monday in Port Washington.
Gerol said Brandenburg, whom a Grafton police detective described as "an admitted conspiracy theorist," had made a "full confession" to Grafton police that he intentionally tried to ruin the vaccines because he didn't believe they were safe. He told a detective he was concerned the vaccine could alter the DNA of people who took it.

The Moderna vaccines are messenger RNA vaccines. Instead of introducing a weakened version of the virus so the body will try to build defenses, the mRNA delivers instructions for our cells to make a piece of protein like that found on COVID-19, and the body then begins building immunities against that and the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 vaccines are the first to use the mRNA process, though scientists have been studying it for decades and experts have endorsed the new vaccines as safe. They have no impact on someone's DNA.

FDA officials, asked to respond to Brandenburg's actions, referred to its statement Dec. 18, the day Moderna's vaccine received emergency use authorization.

“Guided by science and data, the agency’s career staff determined that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits clearly outweigh its known and potential risks...,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“Today’s authorization demonstrates our steadfast commitment to the health of the American people, with the assurance that our scientific standards and the integrity of our review process have been maintained."

Gerol, the prosecutor, said some of the pharmacists' coworkers told investigators they believed he had brought guns to work at least two times, though Gerol was unsure when those instances occurred.

Brandenburg was arrested early Dec. 31, the day after Aurora Health Care Medical Group officials said his failure to refrigerate the vials of Moderna vaccine a week earlier – first reported to have been a mistake or oversight – was in fact intentional. The hospital said it fired Brandenburg.

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow Bruce Vielmetti on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin pharmacist confessed to trying to destroy vaccines, DA says

