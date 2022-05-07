Pharmacists robbed at gunpoint at 2 Dayton Walgreens robbed Friday afternoon

May 7—Police are investigating after two separate Walgreens in Dayton were robbed Friday afternoon.

The first was reported at 1:22 p.m. at the Walgreens at 2710 Salem Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Records said that a Black man gave a pharmacist a note saying it was a robbery, as well as a list of narcotic medications that he wanted. The pharmacist said they did not see a weapon.

The man did not get away with anything, records said, and fled the scene north on Salem Avenue.

According to records, police attempted to track the man, but no arrests were made.

About two hours later at 3:16 p.m., another robbery was reported at the Walgreens at 4121 Hoover Avenue.

In this second robbery, callers said a younger black man with his hoodie pulled right around his face said he had a gun and gave the pharmacist a note, records said.

The robber took a bottle and a half of promethazine and oxycodone before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Again police tried to track the man, but no arrests were made.

It is unknown whether the robberies are connected.