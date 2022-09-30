Pharmacy employee charged with stealing drugs, police say

Sep. 30—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday, accused of stealing drugs from an East Taylor Township pharmacy that once employed him, authorities said.

East Taylor Township police charged Matthew Scott Miller, 48, of the 100 block of Charles Street, with three counts each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, forgery, receiving stolen property and obstructing law enforcement and drug-related charges.

Miller was employed by Martella's Pharmacy, 1932 William Penn Ave., as a pharmacy technician from March 2020 until Aug. 15.

According to a complaint affidavit, Miller, allegedly stole quantities of oxycodone, hydrocodone and other drugs during his employment.

A check of inventory, order history and dispensing history uncovered missing controlled substances.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Miller placing a bottle and loose pills into his pocket. He also is seen removing a bottle from his pocket and placing it back on the shelf, the affidavit said.

Miller was arraigned by District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.