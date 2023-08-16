Pharmacy of Graves serves uninsured Wyandotte County population
Pharmacy of Graves serves uninsured Wyandotte County population
Pharmacy of Graves serves uninsured Wyandotte County population
Amazon Pharmacy announced Tuesday its latest move to improve price transparency for pharmacy customers.
Elon Musk, CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter (now X), has reportedly donated to a fertility and population research project in Texas. According to Bloomberg, Musk, who's been vocal about his belief that population collapse could end humanity, gave $10 million to the Population Wellbeing Initiative (PWI), a project housed at the University of Texas at Austin, through his charitable arm The Musk Foundation.
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and the 18 other defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender after being indicted on 41 counts related to alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Here's what we know about the arrest and booking in Georgia.
The firm plans to use the impact capital from Mastercard Foundation and Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures “to scale its model to better serve founders across the African tech ecosystem.” In 2019, FFA partnered with Standard Bank, accepting five fintech startups into its venture program.
Clinical trials are the cornerstone of modern medical research, serving the evidence required to prove (or disprove) the safety and efficacy of a new treatment. This is something that Lindus Health is setting out to address, touting itself as a "next-gen contract research organization" (CRO) that makes it faster and easier to run clinical trials. The U.K. startup today announced it has raised $18 million in a Series A round of funding from big-name backers including Spotify investor Creandum, and billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel.
The Fulton County indictment charges Trump and others with orchestrating a nationwide scheme meant to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
When Hernández lost the case in 2021, the judge said MLB made a compelling case that he is simply not a good enough umpire to deserve a promotion.
Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was charged with multiple felonies stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia and other battleground states.
They're all less than $20.
The global pandemic showed most of us how easy it was to get items delivered to our homes, and that expanded into anything we needed for our pets, too. Dozens of companies are infusing technology into the care aspect — for example, Airvet, Digitail, The Vets and Dutch — while Mixlab is working on the pharmacy side offering pet prescription and wellness solutions. Today, Mixlab announced $10 million in additional funding to meet some of that demand.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
Emily Fedner talks about fostering community through food as she helps her mother make a delicious serving of tart cherry vareniki. The post Emily Fedner of Food Lover’s Diary and her mother prepare a popular sweet Ukrainian dessert appeared first on In The Know.
In Beyond Everywhere, Wi-Fi co-inventor Greg Ennis recounts the fascinating (and sometimes frustrating) development of this ubiquitous technology.
Listeria can thrive under refrigeration, making it a concern with frozen foods.
The judge's decision placed the former crypto exchange executive in handcuffs on Friday.
Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State don't have too many options after being left behind, but it's clear which school will drive the conversation to a conclusion.
"Sorry, Kiefer," the actor-turned-filmmaker says when recounting how "Young Guns" director wanted Sutherland for the lead role.
Pickleballers are dominating public courts. Tennis players aren't happy. Here's what else you need to know.
Serve Robotics, the autonomous sidewalk delivery robot startup that spun out of Uber's acquisition of Postmates, is going public via a reverse merger with a blank-check company. The reverse merger with Patricia Acquisition Corp was completed this month, according to regulatory filings.
What are death cap mushrooms and what symptoms would you experience if you ate them? Experts break it down.