Pharmacy of Graves serves uninsured Wyandotte County population

The global pandemic showed most of us how easy it was to get items delivered to our homes, and that expanded into anything we needed for our pets, too. Dozens of companies are infusing technology into the care aspect — for example, Airvet, Digitail, The Vets and Dutch — while Mixlab is working on the pharmacy side offering pet prescription and wellness solutions. Today, Mixlab announced $10 million in additional funding to meet some of that demand.