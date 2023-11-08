Pharmacy scheme: Wegmans employee who stole $580,000 to serve 1 year, pay restitution

A former employee of the Webster Wegmans admitted in federal court earlier this year to creating fraudulent pharmacy refunds and then pocketing the money.

A former employee at the Wegmans Food Market in Webster has been sentenced to a year in prison for her theft from the supermarket of nearly $580,000.

The former employee, Alicia Torres, admitted in federal court earlier this year to creating fraudulent pharmacy refunds and then pocketing the money. Her crimes extended over a nine-year period, until she was caught in February. She stole nearly $570,000 through the fraud.

Between 2014 and February she processed about 350 credit card refund requests that she had fraudulently created through a pharmacy system used to fill prescriptions. She convinced the on-duty pharmacists to approve the transactions, then processed the refunds to her personal credit card.

Torres had worked at the Wegmans as a pharmacy technician since 2008.

She also fraudulently used Wegmans gift cards for nearly another $11,000 in theft.

Torres must pay about $580,000 in restitution to Wegmans.

Torres' attorney said in court papers that she was in dire need of money because of a young son who faced serious health issues.

"Alicia told both Wegmans and the FBI that she began stealing funds from the pharmacy after her son was born to help pay for his medical bills and living expenses," say the court papers from her attorney. "She filed bankruptcy in 2014 with the hope that would solve her financial instability. It did not."

Mom of accused Cornell student opens up about son's mental health, apology in exclusive interview

Powerball jackpot grows again after no winner emerges. How much could you win?

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: She made 350 fake credit card refund requests through Wegmans pharmacy