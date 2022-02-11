Pharmacy Scrutiny, Rat-Filled Lot | Harlem Week In Review

HARLEM, NY — Miss any headlines in Harlem this week? Patch's week in review has you covered for the neighborhood's top news.

A 76-year-old building on the heart of 125th Street is facing demolition, plans show, likely continuing the corridor's development boom.

A man was shot and wounded Tuesday morning near the busy Central Harlem corner that includes a Whole Foods, police said.

A Sugar Hill pharmacy was forced to reimburse hundreds of customers after an investigation by the attorney general, her office said.

The sky-high 125th Street station on Broadway is ADA-inaccessible despite its thousands of daily users. Local lawmakers want to change that.

Instead of redeveloping the old home of the beloved West Harlem market, Columbia University should lease it to a new grocer, officials say.

Jarrold Powell is facing hate crime murder charges in the death of Yao Pan Ma, who was beaten while collecting cans and died months later.

The city wants to clean up another empty, rat-infested Harlem lot — this time, a site stemming from a developer's controversial purchase.

East Harlem's Eddie Gibbs was inaugurated as the first formerly incarcerated State Assemblymember, with guests including Mayor Eric Adams.

