Pharmacy Scrutiny, Rat-Filled Lot | Harlem Week In Review
HARLEM, NY — Miss any headlines in Harlem this week? Patch's week in review has you covered for the neighborhood's top news.
Longtime 125th Street Building To Be Torn Down, Plans Show
A 76-year-old building on the heart of 125th Street is facing demolition, plans show, likely continuing the corridor's development boom.
Man Shot On Busy 125th Street Corner, Police Say
A man was shot and wounded Tuesday morning near the busy Central Harlem corner that includes a Whole Foods, police said.
Harlem Pharmacy Charged Illegal COVID Vaccine Fees, AG Says
A Sugar Hill pharmacy was forced to reimburse hundreds of customers after an investigation by the attorney general, her office said.
This Harlem Subway Station Needs An Elevator, Officials Tell MTA
The sky-high 125th Street station on Broadway is ADA-inaccessible despite its thousands of daily users. Local lawmakers want to change that.
Old Harlem Fairway Should Stay A Supermarket, BP Tells Columbia
Instead of redeveloping the old home of the beloved West Harlem market, Columbia University should lease it to a new grocer, officials say.
Man Charged With Murder In East Harlem Beating Of Yao Pan Ma
Jarrold Powell is facing hate crime murder charges in the death of Yao Pan Ma, who was beaten while collecting cans and died months later.
Another Rat-Filled Harlem Lot Needs A Cleanup, City Says
The city wants to clean up another empty, rat-infested Harlem lot — this time, a site stemming from a developer's controversial purchase.
Eddie Gibbs Sworn Into Assembly In Star-Studded Harlem Ceremony
East Harlem's Eddie Gibbs was inaugurated as the first formerly incarcerated State Assemblymember, with guests including Mayor Eric Adams.
