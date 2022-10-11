Pharmacy shooting: Officer taken off administrative leave, man still in recovery

Oct. 11—The Decatur police officer who shot and wounded a man during a struggle at a pharmacy last week has been taken off administrative leave and placed on administrative duty, allowing him to continue working without being in the field, department spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said Tuesday.

Police have not released the identity of the officer.

Police have obtained warrants for Twanski O'Neal Johnson, 26, who was wounded by a single gunshot Oct. 4 and is "continuing to recover" at Huntsville Hospital, Cardenas-Martinez said.

Charges pending against Johnson include attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and second-degree assault, but the warrants have not been served.

Johnson also has outstanding warrants from Tuscaloosa County, according to the sheriff's department there.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating as is routine in cases with an officer-involved shooting.

