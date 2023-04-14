Pharmacy Student and Pharmacist Indicted by Grand Jury

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a pharmacy student at the University of Louisiana at Monroe and a licensed pharmacist who worked in Monroe are indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment charges Blair Guillory, a 25-year-old pharmacy student and Brian Miller, a 37-year-old licensed pharmacist with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, obtaining controlled substances by fraud, and distribution of a controlled substance.

According to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release, the indictment alleges that beginning on or about June 11, 2022, and continuing until December 16, 2022, in the Western District of Louisiana, Guillory and Miller knowingly and intentionally conspired together to distribute Adderall and Vyvanse, both Schedule II controlled substances. The indictment states Adderall and Vyvanse are central nervous system stimulants that are highly addictive and misused.

The indictment mentions that Guillory received part of his education and training while working at Monroe area pharmacies, including one where Miller worked, and that is where they met. According to the indictment, Miller would see a medical provider to obtain prescriptions for Adderall and Vyvanse and would sell all or a portion of the drugs to Guillory, knowing that Guillory was going to sell the drugs to other individuals. In addition, it is alleged that Guillory would also see a medical provider to obtain prescriptions for Adderall and would sell all or a portion of the drugs to other individuals.

Officers in Ronald Greene case plead not guilty

Furthermore, the indictment alleges that Guillory would obtain prescription drugs from others and sell those drugs to students at the university where he attended pharmacy school in Monroe. Guillory would allegedly use Venmo and other mobile payment services to purchase and sell Schedule II controlled substances., and tell customers he was a pharmacist or a pharmacy school student to vouch for the quality of drugs sold, according to the indictment.

Story continues

According to the release, if convicted, Guillory and Miller face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

"Americans rely on pharmacies every day to legally dispense prescription medication to whom it is intended,” stated U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “This region is also blessed to have a pharmacy school. Persons who are fortunate enough to work as pharmacists and those who have the chance to study pharmacy should not abuse these privileges. We allege that these persons acted illegally and look forward to proceeding with this case through the judicial process."

An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Federal grand jury indicted a pharmacy student and licensed pharmacist